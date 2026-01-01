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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 2 Plus – 12L | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 2 Plus – 12L

    Part number: 1.628-002.0

    • Compact, high-performance solution with 1000W motor.
    • Fleece filter bag
    • Versatile Blower Function effortlessly dislodges debris from gravel beds and tight corners