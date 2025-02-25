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    Patio cleaner – for wooden floors | Kärcher

    DECKING CLEANER

    Thanks to its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the decking cleaner from Kärcher removes dirt carefully yet thoroughly from decking and patios, no matter whether they are made from wood, WPC or smooth stone tiles.

    Patio cleaners

    Your wingman for decking cleaning.

    Let's put an end to energy-sapping scrubbing: thanks to the decking cleaner, you'll never again have to manually clean wooden floors in outside areas. Rotating roller brushes and water clean evenly, removing even stubborn and ingrained dirt from the wood. The water volume can be adjusted easily, meaning you only use as much water as you actually need. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step. In combination with the compatible roller brushes, the decking cleaner also cleans dirt off stone tiles in outside areas optimally and effortlessly.

    Kärcher Patio Cleaner

    Thorough and even cleaning

    Innovative, reverse-rotating roller brushes ensure thorough and even cleaning of wooden patios.

    Kärcher Patio Cleaner

    2-in-1 function

    The two integrated water nozzles loosen and rinse away the dirt in one step.

    Kärcher Patio Cleaner

    Can be used on a variety of different outdoor surfaces

    Thanks to the option of tool-free changes, the wood brushes included in the scope of supply can be replaced with brushes for cleaning smooth stone tiles in no time at all.

    Suitable surfaces for application

    The PCL patio cleaner is suitable for use on decking and balcony floors made from wood and WPC. With the brushes for stone surfaces (available separately), you can also clean different stone surfaces, depending on the device.

    Highlights

    Spring after spring: the patio is in desperate need of general cleaning. Sun, rain, snow and ice have left their traces, and organic growth, moss and other dirt are spoiling the surface. Luckily the broom, scrubber and bucket can stay just where they are: in the cupboard. Cleaning is now not only considerably faster, but also much more thorough and easy: with the patio cleaner from Kärcher.

    PCL Cleaner

    Ergonomic water regulation lever

    The water volume can be adjusted depending on the degree of contamination.

    Excellent operating comfort

    Ergonomic design for effortless and comfortable working.

    Integrated water distribution

    Perfect cleaning results thanks to the combination of rotating roller brushes and water. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step.

    Roller brushes for wooden surfaces

    Perfect cleaning results on wood or WPC.

    Integrated water distribution

    Perfect cleaning results thanks to the combination of rotating roller brushes and water. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step.

    Patio cleaner FAQs