Steam Cleaners & Steam Mops | Kärcher

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Our Steam Cleaners make light work of grease, dirt, stains and even limescale, delivering deep cleaning results with no chemicals or scrubbing.
The SCV 4 Steam Vac is the ultimate 3-in-1 solution for all types of coarse and wet dirt. It cleans a wide range of floor coverings and carpets using only the power of water steam, without any chemical detergents. With four different cleaning modes, the steam vacuum cleaner adapts flexibly to every need: Switch flexibly between simultaneous steaming and vacuuming, gentle sensitive mode, pure vacuuming or pure steam power in power mode. Thanks to an extremely short heat-up time, the steam vacuum cleaner is ready to go in seconds. The fresh water tank, which can be filled and removed at any time, and the integrated descaling cartridge guarantee uninterrupted and convenient cleaning. With the SCV 4 Steam Vac, you are choosing a cleaning solution that leaves nothing to be desired.
Experience a new level of cleanliness with our steam vacuum cleaners, which have been officially certified as allergy-friendly by the renowned European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) in Berlin.
The ECARF seal has been the internationally recognized and trusted seal of approval for products that demonstrably improve the lives of allergy sufferers since 2006. This certification is your proof that our steam vacuum cleaner not only clean, but also actively contribute to a healthier indoor climate. It has been scientifically proven that they:
Give yourself and your family a hygienic home and an improved quality of life.
Valid for SCV 4 Steam Vac (exclusively in the combined steam and suction function).
Hygiene begins where dirt doesn't stand a chance. Our patented technology guarantees a consistently high temperature of the steam from the device directly onto the floor coverings. Without detours, without temperature losses. The power of steam not only removes stubborn dirt, but also eliminates viruses. The result is a home where well-being and uncompromising cleanliness come first.
The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the lifetime of the device. Without a descaling cartridge, lime builds up on the pipes in the device over time, reducing the steam output. However, by regularly replacing the descaling cartridge, our pipes remain free of limescale in the long term and the lifetime of the device is increased up to tenfold. The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.
Uncompromising hygiene and fibre-deep cleanliness can only be achieved with the natural power of water. Without any chemical additives, the hot steam ensures a safe environment and eliminates up to 99.999% (1) of enveloped viruses and 99.999% (2) of common household bacteria on hard surfaces. The high temperature and intense steam production achieve a cleaning performance that far exceeds conventional manual methods using detergents. This is how pure tap water becomes the most effective solution for sparkling cleanliness.
The device can clean itself quickly and conveniently from the inside using the self-cleaning mode. The steam eliminates viruses and bacteria in the device and on the roller, thereby also preventing unpleasant odours. This ensures that you have a long-lasting and hygienic device.
Hot steam is the key to perfect cleaning results and the reliable elimination of bacteria and viruses. However, the continuous generation of this hot steam requires an enormous amount of energy. A battery is simply not capable of providing the required heating power of 1600 watts. That is precisely why the SCV 4 Steam Vac is deliberately designed for reliable mains operation. A generous cable with a length of eight meters offers you ample freedom of movement for any room. This ensures you maintain full performance without annoying charging interruptions and can clean your home completely uncompromisingly in a single pass.
Cleaning in half the time (3) as the suction function eliminates the need for vacuuming beforehand. Deep cleaning is carried out using the steam function.
Maximum cleanliness with minimum effort: The SCV 4 Steam Vac Pure!Roll® roller can be conveniently cleaned in the washing machine at 60 °C. This ensures lasting hygienic freshness while saving resources.
Whether it's pet or human hair, the SCV 4 Steam Vac easily vacuums up all hair in the household.
From wooden floors to tiles and carpets – our SCV 4 steam vacuum cleaner is suitable for all types of floor coverings and can easily pick up large amounts of liquids. Whether it's dried coffee stains or cereal on your floor, it will be spotlessly clean.
Whether it's modern vinyl flooring, hard-wearing PVC or sealed parquet – every floor covering has its own requirements. Our cleaning system with the multi-surface roller is an all-in-one solution that adapts flexibly to any surface and ensures streak-free cleanliness.
The rotation and structure of the roller fabric "massages" stubborn dirt, hair and allergens out of the depths of the fibres.
The special bristles of the roller penetrate deep into the joints and recesses of the stone structure and brush out the dirt mechanically and gently.
A simple and effective method to combat bacteria and enveloped viruses: steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and heated cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, and more besides.
Even removes stubborn dirt thanks to the innovative VapoHydro function (hot water activation). The multi-stage steam flow control also allows selection of the optimal setting for the respective surface and the degree of contamination.
Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.
With detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.
Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.
Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED illuminated ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.
With 3-level steam flow control for different floor coverings and carpet gliders for refreshing carpets. The premium steam mop has a removable water tank´that can be refilled at any time for non-stop cleaning. Descaling technology removes the need for additional descaling.
The compact SC 2 Deluxe with illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode. Ideal for all hard surfaces throughout the home.
The perfect entry-level solution to the world of steam cleaning - with all the essential functions. The multi-functional accessories can be stored directly on the device.
The 2-level steam flow control can be used to clean both hard floors and sealed wooden floors. Fill the tank with tap water and 30 seconds later, it's ready to go. The descaling technology, incorporating the replaceable descaling cartridge, keeps maintenance simple by removing the need for additional descaling.
Quick to hand and perfect for occasional use. Thanks to the compact size, it can be stored directly at the place of use (e.g. kitchen, bathroom). Despite the handy size, the SC 1 also removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses*, as well as 99.99% of typical household bacteria.**
Small, narrow, lightweight and ready for action quickly. The entry-level steam mop heats up in just 30 seconds, and the fresh water tank can be removed at any time to be refilled. The device also features a descaling cartridge to ensure a long service life. Plus, parking and putting down the steam cleaner couldn't be easier: it simply remains upright on its own.
The new garment steamer attachment offers a quick and effective solution for removing creases and wrinkles from clothing. Compatible with all Kärcher steam cleaners that can accommodate accessories.
The floor can be a real stomping ground. Not only for crawling babies, playing children and pets, but unfortunately for bacteria, viruses and dirt too. Steam cleaners are the perfect solution to combat these. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues. The EasyFix floor nozzle slats make sure that the steam remains directly on the floor for a long time for maximum effect. The result: up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria are eliminated. This makes Kärcher steam cleaners considerably more hygienic than conventional mops.*** Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be given a new lease of life with the steam cleaner.
Flexible joint
Flat floor nozzle EasyFix with flexible joint. Makes effective ergonomic cleaning possible with full ground contact at any height.
Efficient lamella technology
Optimum cleaning results on a wide range of hard floors in the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
Foot strap
After cleaning, the floor cloth can be removed without dirt contact: Simply step on the foot strap and pull the floor nozzle upwards.
Universal cloth
Absorbent and durable universal cloth for the best cleaning results.
Hook-and-loop system
No contact needed with a comfortable hook-and-loop system. Simply attach the cloth to the floor nozzle by pressing on it.
Optional: Carpet glider
An optional accessory for the EasyFix floor nozzle is the practical carpet glider that allows you to simply push the floor nozzle into the carpet glider. This way, carpets can be refreshed comfortably (depending on the variant included in the accessories or available for purchase).
Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the extraction hood, hob or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – without huge physical effort and without chemical residues.
When cleaning hard floor coverings such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, the steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene - without any chemical residues.
Also when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fixtures and fittings, shower cubicles, crevices and joints or cracks, the steam cleaners do a perfect job and ensure absolute hygienic cleanliness.
The Kärcher SI 4 EasyFix Iron with high-quality steam pressure iron and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time for 100% of ironing results and offers immediate shelf-dry laundry.
The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.
* Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus).
** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
*** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.