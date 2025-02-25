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    Steam Cleaners & Steam Mops | Kärcher

    Steam Cleaners

    Our Steam Cleaners make light work of grease, dirt, stains and even limescale, delivering deep cleaning results with no chemicals or scrubbing.

    Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner cleans dark floor in living room with dog and yellow sofa.

    SCV 4 Steam Vac – The time saver

    The SCV 4 Steam Vac is the ultimate 3-in-1 solution for all types of coarse and wet dirt. It cleans a wide range of floor coverings and carpets using only the power of water steam, without any chemical detergents. With four different cleaning modes, the steam vacuum cleaner adapts flexibly to every need: Switch flexibly between simultaneous steaming and vacuuming, gentle sensitive mode, pure vacuuming or pure steam power in power mode. Thanks to an extremely short heat-up time, the steam vacuum cleaner is ready to go in seconds. The fresh water tank, which can be filled and removed at any time, and the integrated descaling cartridge guarantee uninterrupted and convenient cleaning. With the SCV 4 Steam Vac, you are choosing a cleaning solution that leaves nothing to be desired.

    ECARF

    The certified solution for allergy sufferers

    Experience a new level of cleanliness with our steam vacuum cleaners, which have been officially certified as allergy-friendly by the renowned European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) in Berlin.

    The ECARF seal has been the internationally recognized and trusted seal of approval for products that demonstrably improve the lives of allergy sufferers since 2006. This certification is your proof that our steam vacuum cleaner not only clean, but also actively contribute to a healthier indoor climate. It has been scientifically proven that they:

    • Actively remove allergens from carpets and the air.
    • Safely trap triggers such as pollen and dust, thus providing lasting relief from hay fever and asthma symptoms.

    Give yourself and your family a hygienic home and an improved quality of life.

    Valid for SCV 4 Steam Vac (exclusively in the combined steam and suction function).

    Patented Thermal!Heat Transfer System

    Hygiene begins where dirt doesn't stand a chance. Our patented technology guarantees a consistently high temperature of the steam from the device directly onto the floor coverings. Without detours, without temperature losses. The power of steam not only removes stubborn dirt, but also eliminates viruses. The result is a home where well-being and uncompromising cleanliness come first.

    Long!Life Technology

    The intelligent descaling cartridge automatically removes limescale from the water, dramatically extending the lifetime of the device. Without a descaling cartridge, lime builds up on the pipes in the device over time, reducing the steam output. However, by regularly replacing the descaling cartridge, our pipes remain free of limescale in the long term and the lifetime of the device is increased up to tenfold. The removable tank is easy to fill at any time – for continuous steam without interrupting your work.

    Hygienic!Steam Technology

    Uncompromising hygiene and fibre-deep cleanliness can only be achieved with the natural power of water. Without any chemical additives, the hot steam ensures a safe environment and eliminates up to 99.999% (1) of enveloped viruses and 99.999% (2) of common household bacteria on hard surfaces. The high temperature and intense steam production achieve a cleaning performance that far exceeds conventional manual methods using detergents. This is how pure tap water becomes the most effective solution for sparkling cleanliness.

    Powerful!Steam System Clean

    The device can clean itself quickly and conveniently from the inside using the self-cleaning mode. The steam eliminates viruses and bacteria in the device and on the roller, thereby also preventing unpleasant odours. This ensures that you have a long-lasting and hygienic device.

    Maximum power thanks to cable

    Hot steam is the key to perfect cleaning results and the reliable elimination of bacteria and viruses. However, the continuous generation of this hot steam requires an enormous amount of energy. A battery is simply not capable of providing the required heating power of 1600 watts. That is precisely why the SCV 4 Steam Vac is deliberately designed for reliable mains operation. A generous cable with a length of eight meters offers you ample freedom of movement for any room. This ensures you maintain full performance without annoying charging interruptions and can clean your home completely uncompromisingly in a single pass.

    Kärcher SCV 4 Steam Vac: Powerful corded steam cleaner for uninterrupted cleaning without battery charging times.
    The Kärcher SCV 4 steam vacuum cleaner removes crumbs and dirt from the floor of a modern kitchen.

    3-in-1 Xtra!Clean

    Cleaning in half the time (3) as the suction function eliminates the need for vacuuming beforehand. Deep cleaning is carried out using the steam function.

    A microfibre roller from the Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner is placed in the washing machine for cleaning.

    Hygiene meets sustainability

    Maximum cleanliness with minimum effort: The SCV 4 Steam Vac Pure!Roll® roller can be conveniently cleaned in the washing machine at 60 °C. This ensures lasting hygienic freshness while saving resources.

    Kärcher SCV 4 cleans under a sofa while a child and dog stand next to it.

    Pethair!Removal

    Whether it's pet or human hair, the SCV 4 Steam Vac easily vacuums up all hair in the household.

    Application areas for the SCV 4 Steam Vac

    From wooden floors to tiles and carpets – our SCV 4 steam vacuum cleaner is suitable for all types of floor coverings and can easily pick up large amounts of liquids. Whether it's dried coffee stains or cereal on your floor, it will be spotlessly clean.

    Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner cleans precisely along the skirting boards in a kitchen.

    Multi-surface roller

    Whether it's modern vinyl flooring, hard-wearing PVC or sealed parquet – every floor covering has its own requirements. Our cleaning system with the multi-surface roller is an all-in-one solution that adapts flexibly to any surface and ensures streak-free cleanliness.

    Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner used for hygienic cleaning of a carpet.

    Carpet roller

    The rotation and structure of the roller fabric "massages" stubborn dirt, hair and allergens out of the depths of the fibres.

    Kärcher steam vacuum cleaner cleaning the tiled floor in the hallway.

    Stone roller

    The special bristles of the roller penetrate deep into the joints and recesses of the stone structure and brush out the dirt mechanically and gently.

    Person reinigt Holzboden mit Kärcher Dampfreiniger

    Using steam to combat viruses* and bacteria**

    A simple and effective method to combat bacteria and enveloped viruses: steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and heated cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, and more besides.

    • A hygienic deep clean using steam – without any chemicals, just tap water
    • Eliminates up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses and 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
    • Higher cleaning performance than conventional manual cleaning methods with detergents
    • High steam temperature, powerful steam generation

    The choice is yours

    Woman ironing using a Kärcher steam cleaner SC 5 EasyFix with steam pressure iron

    SC 5 EasyFix

    Even removes stubborn dirt thanks to the innovative VapoHydro function (hot water activation). The multi-stage steam flow control also allows selection of the optimal setting for the respective surface and the degree of contamination.

    Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.

    Woman cleaning door using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 4

    SC 4 EasyFix

    With detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.

    Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.

    SC 3 Deluxe EasyFix

    SC 3 Deluxe

    Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED illuminated ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.

    Person cleaning wooden floor with SC 3 EasyFix

    SC 3 EasyFix

    With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.

    Person cleaning kirchen floor with SC 3 Upright EasyFix

    SC 3 Upright

    With 3-level steam flow control for different floor coverings and carpet gliders for refreshing carpets. The premium steam mop has a removable water tank´that can be refilled at any time for non-stop cleaning. Descaling technology removes the need for additional descaling.

    Woman cleaning bathroom using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 2 Deluxe EasyFix

    SC 2 Deluxe

    The compact SC 2 Deluxe with illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode. Ideal for all hard surfaces throughout the home.

    Person cleaning table with Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix

    SC 2 EasyFix

    The perfect entry-level solution to the world of steam cleaning - with all the essential functions. The multi-functional accessories can be stored directly on the device.

    SC 2 Upright EasyFix cleaning the bathroom floor

    SC 2 Upright

    The 2-level steam flow control can be used to clean both hard floors and sealed wooden floors. Fill the tank with tap water and 30 seconds later, it's ready to go. The descaling technology, incorporating the replaceable descaling cartridge, keeps maintenance simple by removing the need for additional descaling.

    Person cleaning wall using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 1 EasyFix

    SC 1 EasyFix

    Quick to hand and perfect for occasional use. Thanks to the compact size, it can be stored directly at the place of use (e.g. kitchen, bathroom). Despite the handy size, the SC 1 also removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses*, as well as 99.99% of typical household bacteria.**

    Steam Cleaner SC 1 Upright

    SC 1 Upright

    Small, narrow, lightweight and ready for action quickly. The entry-level steam mop heats up in just 30 seconds, and the fresh water tank can be removed at any time to be refilled. The device also features a descaling cartridge to ensure a long service life. Plus, parking and putting down the steam cleaner couldn't be easier: it simply remains upright on its own.

    Kärcher garment steamer

    The new garment steamer

    The new garment steamer attachment offers a quick and effective solution for removing creases and wrinkles from clothing. Compatible with all Kärcher steam cleaners that can accommodate accessories.

    EasyFix floor nozzle - the better mop

    The better mop***

    The floor can be a real stomping ground. Not only for crawling babies, playing children and pets, but unfortunately for bacteria, viruses and dirt too. Steam cleaners are the perfect solution to combat these. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues. The EasyFix floor nozzle slats make sure that the steam remains directly on the floor for a long time for maximum effect. The result: up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria are eliminated. This makes Kärcher steam cleaners considerably more hygienic than conventional mops.*** Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be given a new lease of life with the steam cleaner.

    The flexible joint for the steam cleaner enables an easy cleaning under furniture

    Flexible joint

    Flat floor nozzle EasyFix with flexible joint. Makes effective ergonomic cleaning possible with full ground contact at any height.

    Cleaning the kitchen floor with the Kärcher steam cleaner

    Efficient lamella technology

    Optimum cleaning results on a wide range of hard floors in the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.

    Steam Cleaner cloth can be removed via foot strap without touching it

    Foot strap

    After cleaning, the floor cloth can be removed without dirt contact: Simply step on the foot strap and pull the floor nozzle upwards.

    Universal microfibre cloth for steam cleaner

    Universal cloth

    Absorbent and durable universal cloth for the best cleaning results.

    Hook-and-loop system steam cleaner

    Hook-and-loop system

    No contact needed with a comfortable hook-and-loop system. Simply attach the cloth to the floor nozzle by pressing on it.

    Cleaning the carpet with Kärchr steam cleaner

    Optional: Carpet glider

    An optional accessory for the EasyFix floor nozzle is ​​the practical carpet glider that allows you to simply push the floor nozzle into the carpet glider. This way, carpets can be refreshed comfortably (depending on the variant included in the accessories or available for purchase).

    Full steam ahead when cleaning the house

    Hygienic cleanliness in the kitchen with Kärcher steam cleaners

    Kitchen view steam cleaner reference

    Kitchen cleaning

    Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the extraction hood, hob or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – without huge physical effort and without chemical residues.

    Person cleaning floor using Kärcher steam cleaner

    Floor cleaning

    When cleaning hard floor coverings such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, the steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene - without any chemical residues.

    Person cleaning bathroom using Kärcher steam cleaner

    Bathroom cleaning

    Also when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fixtures and fittings, shower cubicles, crevices and joints or cracks, the steam cleaners do a perfect job and ensure absolute hygienic cleanliness.

    Woman ironing with steam cleaner with steam pressure iron

    Steam ironing

    The Kärcher SI 4 EasyFix Iron with high-quality steam pressure iron and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time for 100% of ironing results and offers immediate shelf-dry laundry.

    An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories

    The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.

    Person is ironing with Kärcher steam pressure iron

    Steam pressure iron

    Cleaning the floor with steam

    Hand and floor nozzles

    Cloth kits for steam cleaner

    Cloth kits

    Bath cleaning with steam cleaner brush

    Sets of brushes

    Person cleans bathroom with Kärcher steam cleaner

    Steam hoses

    Cleaning with Kärcher steam cleaner

    Accessory kits

    Window cleaning with steam cleaner

    Other

    To the accessory finder

    * Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus).

    ** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.

    *** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.