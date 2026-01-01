Floor Cleaners | Kärcher

Bring back the WOW to your stage
The floor may be hard, but that doesn't mean cleaning has to be as well. Our floor cleaners simply get everything cleaner. They come as convenient all-in-one devices or battery-powered lightweight models.
Want floor cleaning to be quicker and more convenient - without vacuuming first? We’ve got impressive solutions for every task.
The floor may be hard, but that doesn't mean cleaning has to be as well. Our floor cleaners simply get everything cleaner. They come as convenient all-in-one devices or battery-powered lightweight models.
Area performance of approx. 175 m² per battery charge
Clean rollers – quick as a flash! With the integrated System!Clean self-cleaning function, the tiresome job of cleaning the rollers becomes a thing of the past. Simply activate the self-cleaning mode and the rollers rotate at 400 revolutions per minute, effectively removing dirt and hair from the rollers. For extra hygiene, the rollers are machine-washable up to 60 °C. Save time and savour the convenience of the self-cleaning system.
Thanks to Hygienic!Spin technology, Kärcher floor cleaners remove up to 99,9% of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****
No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out the floor cleaning cloths, since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging the bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh water tank and dirty water tank.
Low residual moisture means Kärcher floor cleaners are suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.
The central roller drive ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.
The high-quality Pure!Roll cleaning rollers are quick and easy to fit and remove. The rollers are also machine-washable at up to 60 °C.
Compared to cleaning with a traditional mop and bucket.***
Ideal for taking a break – our floor cleaners stand upright by themselves.
With the patented wiping technology, Kärcher was one of the first brands worldwide to launch a device for 2-in-1 cleaning (coarse dirt pick-up and mopping in one step) and thus established a new product category.
With the range of accessories available for Kärcher floor cleaners, cleaning and care can be perfectly matched to your floor. The multi-purpose floor cleaner, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone additionally care for and protect these types of flooring. The stone rollers are especially suitable for hard-wearing floors such as stone and ceramic tiles.
* The Kärcher floor cleaners achieve up to 20 percent better cleaning performance compared to a conventional wiping mop with wiping cloth cover in the "Wiping" test category. Refers to average test results for cleaning efficiency, dirt pick-up and edge cleaning.
** The Kärcher floor cleaners can halve your cleaning time, since common household dirt can be removed from hard floors in a single step, doing away with the need to vacuum before mopping.
*** When cleaning a floor area of 60 square metres, the Kärcher floor cleaners use up to 93 percent less water compared to a conventional wiping mop and bucket filled with 5 litres.
**** When cleaning in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria found on smooth hard surfaces in the household are killed (test germ: Enterococcus hirae). According to the 4-field test (based on DIN EN 16615:2015-06).
FC 2-4: 99%, FC 4-4: 99%, FC 7: 99.9%, FC 8: 99.9%