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    Vacuum cleaners general (EN) | Kärcher

    Vacuum cleaners

    Kärcher's range of vacuum cleaners combine high cleaning standards with effortless maneuverability and flexibility.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners

    Innovative dust sensor technology

    The VC 7 Cordless yourMax makes vacuuming even more efficient and effortless. The innovative dust sensor provides automatic dust detection and power control. Intelligent power adjustment ensures efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. Vacuuming doesn't get any easier or more convenient than that!

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners

    Cordless freedom with the lithium-ion battery

    The cordless vacuum cleaners stand out from the crowd with their maximum freedom of movement, high suction power and low weight. The powerful batteries take the hard work out of cleaning right into every last corner. In addition, the diverse range of accessories makes the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.

    Easy-to-use cordless vacuum cleaners from Kärcher

    Easy to use

    The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application. The handy locking button means you don’t need to keep the power button pressed down, whilst the boost mode is just the job for concentrated spot cleaning.

    Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners with active floor nozzle

    Active floor nozzle

    Motorised rollers and extreme manoeuvrability enable optimal dirt pick-up and effortless vacuuming under furniture.

    The addition of the LED lighting on the floor nozzle of the VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless illuminates the dirt to ensure reliable dirt pick-up.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners accessories

    A wide range of application options

    Clever mounting options for a range of accessories, making the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners filter system

    Practically designed filter system

    The three-stage filter system, comprising cyclone, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filter* (VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless) ensure extra-clean exhaust air.

    The filters are easy to clean and replace, extending the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner.

    *EN 1822:1998.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners easy cleaning

    Single-click dust container emptying

    Dirt is emptied easily and hygienically at the push of a button, so you don't have to touch it.

    Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaners wall mount

    Practical wall bracket

    Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily and is ready for use whenever it's needed. The wall bracket of the VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 6 Cordless ourFamily also acts as a convenient charger at the same time.

    Dust and animal hair? We've got just what you need!

    Motorised floor nozzle

    Covered in dust

    Where does all this dust keep coming from? There's no one who hasn't asked themselves that very question while gazing around at their home. The house is freshly cleaned – and yet, after no time at all, a thin layer of dust settles on furniture, house plants, books and the floor. The fact is that dust constantly stirred up in living spaces and is spread across a large area. That can't be helped – but at least it can be quickly rectified. With the new cordless vacuum cleaner models, you can effortlessly eliminate unpleasant house dust on the go, with maximum manoeuvrability.

    What is dust actually made of?

    From dead skin cells and carpet fibres to pollen and pet hair, dust is a whole mix of differently sized particles, which mingle and combine with each other. Depending on the size and weight of the particles, the dust will either be carried into every corner by the circulating air or swirl around constantly without settling anywhere.We carry the majority of dirt into our homes on our shoes. It is therefore worthwhile having open mesh, coconut or textile mats or rubber sections to act as dirt traps, which trap the majority of dirt.

    Emptying the waste container
    Removing dog hair

    Cleaning more often with pets

    When you share your home with dogs, cats, guinea pigs, or rabbits, one big weekly clean just isn’t enough. Muddy paw prints, scattered food, and pet hair seem to appear everywhere. That’s why your cleaning device needs to be ready for regular use – and quick clean-ups in between. Our cordless vacuum cleaners are always on hand and ready to overcome any cleaning challenge, even in areas that are difficult to reach, helping you clean your home in a quick and flexible way to suit your needs.

    If you have a pet, you'll be familiar with the problem: hair from your four-legged friend quickly spreads around the whole house – even when you've just finished sweeping and cleaning. Pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A conventional broom is no help here, since it doesn't reliably remove fine hairs. The solution? Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners. The active floor nozzle is very effective at removing pet hairs from fabric floor coverings.

    CAnd when it comes to cat litter, we’ve got you covered too. While cats like to bury their business, they also tend to scatter litter outside the box. That's a cleaning task that our vacuum cleaner can do in no time - the small granules can be vacuumed quickly and easily. Regular vacuuming is also recommended, as loose granules can scratch floors if stepped on.