Vacuum cleaners general (EN) | Kärcher

When you share your home with dogs, cats, guinea pigs, or rabbits, one big weekly clean just isn’t enough. Muddy paw prints, scattered food, and pet hair seem to appear everywhere. That’s why your cleaning device needs to be ready for regular use – and quick clean-ups in between. Our cordless vacuum cleaners are always on hand and ready to overcome any cleaning challenge, even in areas that are difficult to reach, helping you clean your home in a quick and flexible way to suit your needs.

If you have a pet, you'll be familiar with the problem: hair from your four-legged friend quickly spreads around the whole house – even when you've just finished sweeping and cleaning. Pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A conventional broom is no help here, since it doesn't reliably remove fine hairs. The solution? Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners. The active floor nozzle is very effective at removing pet hairs from fabric floor coverings.

CAnd when it comes to cat litter, we’ve got you covered too. While cats like to bury their business, they also tend to scatter litter outside the box. That's a cleaning task that our vacuum cleaner can do in no time - the small granules can be vacuumed quickly and easily. Regular vacuuming is also recommended, as loose granules can scratch floors if stepped on.