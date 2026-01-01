Mobile cleaning | Kärcher

Not without my Kärcher: no matter where you are, you never have to do without the power of Kärcher cleaning solutions. When out and about, the battery-powered low-pressure models OC 3 Foldable and OC 4 with integrated water tank are ideal for quickly cleaning shoes, prams, bicycles or even dogs independent of a water source. From our medium pressure washers you can choose between a model with water tank, the OC 6-18, and the handy handheld devices OC 7-18 Handheld and OC Handheld Compact. They enable water to be drawn from the tap or via suction hose from alternative sources such as a water barrel. One battery now delivers all the flexibility and power needed to restore the WOW factor almost anywhere. Mobile cleaning as it should be.