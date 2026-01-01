Mobile cleaning | Kärcher

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Mobile cleaning means lightweight, compact medium- and low-pressure devices that allow you to clean bikes, buggies, hiking boots, dogs and more quickly and gently - no power or water connection needed.
Not without my Kärcher: no matter where you are, you never have to do without the power of Kärcher cleaning solutions. When out and about, the battery-powered low-pressure models OC 3 Foldable and OC 4 with integrated water tank are ideal for quickly cleaning shoes, prams, bicycles or even dogs independent of a water source. From our medium pressure washers you can choose between a model with water tank, the OC 6-18, and the handy handheld devices OC 7-18 Handheld and OC Handheld Compact. They enable water to be drawn from the tap or via suction hose from alternative sources such as a water barrel. One battery now delivers all the flexibility and power needed to restore the WOW factor almost anywhere. Mobile cleaning as it should be.
When you just want to quickly clean a small area in the home, garden furniture, your bicycle or the dog's kennel, the medium pressure washers with suction hose and garden hose connector are all you need.
These compact and lightweight bundles of energy, with their 18 V exchangeable battery, need neither a power connection nor a device unit. Simply pick it up, attach the hose and the perfectly balanced Multi Jet nozzle with precisely calibrated medium pressure starts working its magic. The job is done in a flash!
The OC Handheld Compact is your mobile cleaning assistant for when you are on the go. Thanks to its innovative foldable handle and lightweight design weighing only 800 g, it can be easily stowed and transported.
No electricity, no cable, no water connection. With the 5-metre-long suction hose and a water source, you can easily clean your bicycle, your dog's paws or your pram while on the go.
Despite its compact dimensions, it impresses with its powerful performance: the 2-stage pressure adjustment and 4-in-1 Multi Jet ensure effective yet gentle cleaning. Stubborn dirt is foamed up with the detergent nozzle and effectively removed.
The built-in battery lasts up to 30 minutes and can be easily charged via a USB-C port. The most compact and simplest solution for outdoor cleaning: the OC Handheld Compact.
4-in-1 Multi Jet
The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head.
Accessory connection
Connection of the detergent nozzle for heavy soiling.
Suction hose connection
The 5-metre-long suction hose with built-in filter makes it possible to use water from external water sources such as a canister, bucket or stream.
2-stage pressure adjustment
The pressure is reduced in eco!Mode. Water can be saved and the battery run time is thus extended. Ideal for sensitive surfaces or light dirt.
In the eco!Mode setting, water consumption is reduced on average by 24% and energy use on average by 54% compared to the highest setting (Max mode).
LED indication
The LED ring provides information about the current charge status and the set pressure level.
On/Off button
Intuitive and simple operation with one hand.
Foldable handle
Maximum compactness thanks to foldable handle. Easy to stow and transport.
Built-in battery
Integrated lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 30 minutes. Easy and flexible charging via USB cable, for example, while travelling in the car or with a power bank.
There's no power outlet or tap anywhere in sight, but the bikes or garden furniture need a quick once-over to give them their WOW back? With the OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set medium-pressure washers, it's easy.
With the powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and a 12-litre water trolley, it has everything it needs to clean effectively with medium pressure. Thanks to the very clever hose connection, water can be taken from the tap at home or even drawn from alternative water sources, using the optionally available suction hose.
The battery-powered Mobile Outdoor Cleaner models deliver low pressure to gently clean shoes, pushchairs, bicycles and even dogs. Ideal for out and about, with a water tank and a whole host of accessories, such as the cone jet nozzle or suction hose. And, of course, a powerful lithium-ion battery.
Mini pack size, great cleaning performance: with the OC 4 low-pressure washer, dirt need no longer be dragged into the car or the house – the WOW factor can be restored to dirty objects right on the spot. Effective mobile cleaning with long battery run time (22 minutes) and large water tank (8 litres) for anyone who wants the flexibility to clean wherever they go or anyone who has no water connection available, but still wants the convenience of a pressure washer. The tank is leak-proof, making it suitable for transporting in the car. Clever design: when empty, the device base can be stored inside the tank to save space. It can also be combined with handy accessory sets tailored to those who love cycling, dog-walking and other outdoor pursuits.
Sometimes a little more pressure is needed – high pressure. From the compact device for occasional use to the powerful pressure washer with app support, which even takes the hard work out of cleaning large areas or large objects, we are guaranteed to have the ideal solution.
With our medium-pressure and low-pressure washers, items will look WOW again in no time, even when travelling and far away from power outlets. It's even easier with accessories that are designed for cleaning on the move, which can do the job even more effortlessly and efficiently.