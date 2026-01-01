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    Mobile cleaning | Kärcher

    Mobile cleaning

    Mobile cleaning means lightweight, compact medium- and low-pressure devices that allow you to clean bikes, buggies, hiking boots, dogs and more quickly and gently - no power or water connection needed.

    Which is the right one?

    Keeping clean out and about

    Not without my Kärcher: no matter where you are, you never have to do without the power of Kärcher cleaning solutions. When out and about, the battery-powered low-pressure models OC 3 Foldable and OC 4 with integrated water tank are ideal for quickly cleaning shoes, prams, bicycles or even dogs independent of a water source. From our medium pressure washers you can choose between a model with water tank, the OC 6-18, and the handy handheld devices OC 7-18 Handheld and OC Handheld Compact. They enable water to be drawn from the tap or via suction hose from alternative sources such as a water barrel. One battery now delivers all the flexibility and power needed to restore the WOW factor almost anywhere. Mobile cleaning as it should be.

    OC 7-18 Handheld

    Cleaning unplugged

    When you just want to quickly clean a small area in the home, garden furniture, your bicycle or the dog's kennel, the medium pressure washers with suction hose and garden hose connector are all you need.

    Handheld cleaning power

    These compact and lightweight bundles of energy, with their 18 V exchangeable battery, need neither a power connection nor a device unit. Simply pick it up, attach the hose and the perfectly balanced Multi Jet nozzle with precisely calibrated medium pressure starts working its magic. The job is done in a flash!

    OC 7-18 Handheld

    Highlights

    OC 7-18 Handheld SUP
    OC_7_18_bike
    OC_7_18_car
    OC_7_18_stroller

    OC Handheld Compact

    The most compact helper for clean adventures

    The OC Handheld Compact is your mobile cleaning assistant for when you are on the go. Thanks to its innovative foldable handle and lightweight design weighing only 800 g, it can be easily stowed and transported.
    No electricity, no cable, no water connection. With the 5-metre-long suction hose and a water source, you can easily clean your bicycle, your dog's paws or your pram while on the go.

    Small but powerful

    Despite its compact dimensions, it impresses with its powerful performance: the 2-stage pressure adjustment and 4-in-1 Multi Jet ensure effective yet gentle cleaning. Stubborn dirt is foamed up with the detergent nozzle and effectively removed.
    The built-in battery lasts up to 30 minutes and can be easily charged via a USB-C port. The most compact and simplest solution for outdoor cleaning: the OC Handheld Compact.

    OC Handheld Compact

    Highlights

    OC Handheld Compact eco mode

    4-in-1 Multi Jet

    The Multi Jet combines four spray types in a single nozzle, which can be adjusted simply by twisting the nozzle head.

    OC Handheld Compact bike

    Accessory connection

    Connection of the detergent nozzle for heavy soiling.

    OC Handheld Compact setup

    Suction hose connection

    The 5-metre-long suction hose with built-in filter makes it possible to use water from external water sources such as a canister, bucket or stream.

    OC Handheld Compact Pressure

    2-stage pressure adjustment

    The pressure is reduced in eco!Mode. Water can be saved and the battery run time is thus extended. Ideal for sensitive surfaces or light dirt.
    In the eco!Mode setting, water consumption is reduced on average by 24% and energy use on average by 54% compared to the highest setting (Max mode).

    OC Handheld Compact eco mode

    LED indication

    The LED ring provides information about the current charge status and the set pressure level.

    OC Handheld Compact Camper Chair

    On/Off button

    Intuitive and simple operation with one hand.

    OC Handheld Compact foldable handle

    Foldable handle

    Maximum compactness thanks to foldable handle. Easy to stow and transport.

    OC Handheld Compact battery

    Built-in battery

    Integrated lithium-ion battery with a run time of up to 30 minutes. Easy and flexible charging via USB cable, for example, while travelling in the car or with a power bank.

    OC Handheld compact bike
    OC Handheld compact dog
    OC Handheld compact camper storage
    OC Handheld compact camper pan

    OC 6-18 Premium

    Clean. Everywhere. Any time.

    There's no power outlet or tap anywhere in sight, but the bikes or garden furniture need a quick once-over to give them their WOW back? With the OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set medium-pressure washers, it's easy.

    The mobile cleaner

    With the powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and a 12-litre water trolley, it has everything it needs to clean effectively with medium pressure. Thanks to the very clever hose connection, water can be taken from the tap at home or even drawn from alternative water sources, using the optionally available suction hose.

    Highlights:
    • 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with Real Time Technology
    • Convenient telescopic handle
    • Accessories can be stored on front and rear side
    • 12 l water trolley
    • Quick Connect adapter
    • Can be used with alternative water sources via optional suction hose
    • Large wheels
    OC 6-18 Premium
    OC 6-18 Stroller
    OC 6-18 Mountain bike
    OC 6-18 Akku
    OC 6-18 Stone terrace

    OC 4

    WOW to go

    The battery-powered Mobile Outdoor Cleaner models deliver low pressure to gently clean shoes, pushchairs, bicycles and even dogs. Ideal for out and about, with a water tank and a whole host of accessories, such as the cone jet nozzle or suction hose. And, of course, a powerful lithium-ion battery.

    A Kärcher to go

    Mini pack size, great cleaning performance: with the OC 4 low-pressure washer, dirt need no longer be dragged into the car or the house – the WOW factor can be restored to dirty objects right on the spot. Effective mobile cleaning with long battery run time (22 minutes) and large water tank (8 litres) for anyone who wants the flexibility to clean wherever they go or anyone who has no water connection available, but still wants the convenience of a pressure washer. The tank is leak-proof, making it suitable for transporting in the car. Clever design: when empty, the device base can be stored inside the tank to save space. It can also be combined with handy accessory sets tailored to those who love cycling, dog-walking and other outdoor pursuits.

    Highlights:
    • Sturdy carrying handle
    • Large water tank with 8-litre capacity
    • The device base can be stored inside the water tank to save space.
    • Compact trigger gun with snap-in function
    • LED battery status indicator
    • Li-ion battery for up to 22 min continuous operation
    • USB Type C charging socket
    • Gentle yet effective low pressure (7 bar)

    OC 4
    OC 4 Camping
    OC 4 Toy car
    OC 4 Mountain bike
    OC 4 Dog
    Pressure washers

    Our pressure washers

    Sometimes a little more pressure is needed – high pressure. From the compact device for occasional use to the powerful pressure washer with app support, which even takes the hard work out of cleaning large areas or large objects, we are guaranteed to have the ideal solution.

    Pressure washers

    ACCESSORIES

    With our medium-pressure and low-pressure washers, items will look WOW again in no time, even when travelling and far away from power outlets. It's even easier with accessories that are designed for cleaning on the move, which can do the job even more effortlessly and efficiently.