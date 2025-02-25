Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Ash and dry vacuum cleaner (EN) | Kärcher

    Ash and dry vacuum cleaners

    Whether you're cleaning the fireplace, vacuuming out the barbecue or cleaning hard floors our ash and dry vacuum cleaners are versatile and packed with convenient features.

    Long-lasting suction power for really big messes.

    small Diagramm EN

    Vacuum up to 4 times more ash* thanks to the Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning system

    *When compared to the previous AD 3 model.

    Emptying the ash container ash and dry vacuum cleaner

    For convenient emptying

    The practical handle on the container allows convenient emptying.

    Vacuuming ash out of a fireplace

    For maximum safety

    Flame-resistant material, metal container and metal hose.

    Product view Ash Vacuum cleaner

    Always ready to hand

    Accessories can be conveniently stowed on the AD 4 Premium and are ready to hand at any time.

    Never run out of steam

    The ash vacs from Kärcher are extremely durable. Thanks to the integrated Kärcher ReBoost filter cleaning, the suction power can be increased again instantly at the touch of a button - practical, fast and without manual effort. Filter cleaning by hand is now a thing of the past - and you can continue vacuuming without any interruptions or contact with dirt until the entire job is completed.

    Ash Vac Garage floor

    A floor nozzle for cleaning hard floors, as well as stainless steel suction tubes, make the AD 4 Premium a versatile dry vacuum cleaner.

    easy opening dust bin

    Simple and fast opening of the waste container.

    filter cleaning AD

    Press 3 x - filter cleaning at the touch of a button.

    Easy handle ash vac

    Practical handle on the container.

    quick removal filter

    Quick removal of flat pleated filter.

    change of filter

    Simple replacement of exhaust filter.

    parking position

    Practical parking position − always ready to hand.

    parking position AD 2

    Practical parking position − also with the AD 2.