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    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 – 17L | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Awards and exclusive range

    IF Design Award 2022

    Wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 3 – 17L

    Part number: 1.628-103.0

    • Streamline your DIY projects with integrated storage and blower function.
    • Includes specialised one-piece cartridge filter and accessories for tough workshop mess.