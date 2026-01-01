Battery Power Home & Garden EN | Kärcher

With the help of powerful battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices, your garden will shine in glorious splendour. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining running time in minutes is available at any time. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.