2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Battery hedge trimmers | Kärcher

    Battery hedge trimmers

    Whether they mark a property boundary, provide privacy or are for decoration: no matter what purpose hedges or bushes serve, Kärcher's ultra easy-to-handle cordless hedge trimmers will have them looking neat and precise without any hassle.

    A man uses a Kärcher battery hedge trimmer to cut his hedge from above to a length of

    Battery hedge trimmer features

    180° rotatable rear handle

    The 180° rotatable rear handle on the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery models takes the strain off your arms and shoulders. With its grip element, the handle also ensures you hold the trimmer securely and work ergonomically.

    Illustration: the rotary handle of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer
    one index finger operates a switch on the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

    Two-step speed control

    The HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer has two-step speed control. The cutting speed can be adjusted manually, depending on branch thickness between maximum power and maximum speed.

    Hedge broom

    The hedge broom (HGE 36-60 Battery, HGE 18-50 Battery, PHG 18-45) sends cut branches and twigs directly to the ground instead of dropping them into the hedge so they don’t have to be laboriously removed. This makes the job much easier, especially when cutting horizontally.

    one hand demonstrates the working principle of the hedge broom of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

    In addition, our battery powered hedge trimmers are equipped with many other practical functions:

    Kärcher: Battery hedge trimmer

    Diamond-ground blades

    The blades of our battery powered hedge trimmers are diamond-ground and ensure precise cutting results.

    A man trims his hedge near a wall with the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

    Blade tip protector

    On the HGE 36-60 Battery and HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmers, the blade tip protector prevents damage to buildings and the blade. Thanks to the additional integrated suspension eye, damage to buildings and the blade as well as damage to the ground can be avoided.

    2 hands hold a Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

    2-hand safety switch

    The 2-hand safety circuit of the battery hedge trimmer prevents unintentional starting of the device.

    The saw blade of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer approaches branches

    Sawing function

    The sawing function of the HGE 18-50 and HGE 36-60 models is particularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.

    Changing the battery in the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer

    Powerful lithium-ion battery with LCD display

    The 18 V or 36 V lithium-ion battery used in our hedge trimmers has an integrated LCD display that shows users the remaining runtime and battery capacity in real time.

    HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer highlights

    The powerful HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer is ideal for challenging hedge cutting tasks. Thanks to the two-step speed control, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power, depending on the application. In addition, the sawing function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze.

    Blade tip is protected when cutting close to a wall

    Blade tip protector

    Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.

    Cutting a thick branch with the hedge trimmer

    Sawing function

    Particularly practical for hedges with occasional thick branches.

    Hedge broom sweeps the cutting in front of the user

    Hedge broom

    Sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge onto the ground in front of the user.

    Switching between the two speed options for the hedge trimmer

    Two-step speed control

    Depending on the application, users can choose between maximum speed and maximum power.

    Hedge trimmer with rotatable rear handle

    Rotatable rear handle

    The handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple increments.

    Inserting the 36 V battery to the hedge trimmer

    36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

    The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 36 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.

    Features pole hedge trimmer

    Extension insert

    Enables the cutting of high hedges. Conveniently, the extension insert can be removed in a few easy steps so that the pole hedge trimmer can be stored in a space-saving way.

    Extension insert for the Kärcher pole hedge trimmer
    The cutting head of the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer in various positions

    Adjustable cutting head

    The adjustable cutting head, with a choice of four tilt angle options up to 115°, enables the cutting of different contours and also ensures a good working posture in the respective position. This guarantees optimal cutting when working on the top of the hedge.

    Hedge broom

    The hedge broom ensures that the hedge cuttings do not land in the hedge but conveniently in front of it. This saves time and ensures safe working conditions, as cuttings won’t fall directly onto your face.

    The Kärcher battery hedge trimmer with hedge broom in use on a hedge

    In addition, our pole hedge trimmers with battery have the following further advantages:

    from above: A woman trims her hedge with the help of the Kärcher battery-powered pole hedge trimmer

    Practical sawing function

    Thanks to the integrated sawing function, thicker branches can also be cut.

    A man works with the Kärcher battery hedge trimmer overhead and uses a shoulder belt

    Shoulder strap suplied

    The optimal weight distribution prevents arm fatigue during long periods of work.

    Battery hedge trimmer close to a hedge

    Fixed blade tip protector

    Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and the ground.

    Highlights PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer

    The PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer does away with the need for ladders. The adjustable cutting head makes it possible to perform any cutting task conveniently from the ground – ideal for high, wide hedges.

    Pole hedge trimmer blade is protected

    Blade tip protector with integrated hanging storage loop

    Prevents damage to the ground or buildings. And the cutting head can be simply hung up on the wall thanks to the practical hanging storage loop.

    Bigger branches are cut with the sawing function

    Sawing function

    The front section of the pole hedge trimmer can even cut large branches easily.

    Inserting the 18 V Battery to the pole hedge trimmer

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    The pole hedge trimmer can be powered by any 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery.

    Adjustable cutting head for pole hedge trimming in different angles

    Adjustable cutting head

    The cutting head can be adjusted to any of four settings up to 115°. For effortless cutting of different hedge contours.

    Trimming hedges with the pole hedge trimmer

    Diamond-ground blade

    For a clean and precise cut.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power

    HGE 18-45 Battery Set

    Lightweight for comfortable handling without exertion: the HGE 18-45 Battery hedge trimmer with diamond-ground blade for precision cutting.

    Voltage: 18 V
    Cutting length: 45 cm
    Tooth pitch: 18 mm
    Performance per battery charge: max. 250 m*
    Rotatable rear handle: no
    Two-step speed control: no
    Hedge broom: no

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

    HGE 18-50 Battery Set

    The HGE 18-50 Battery hedge trimmer: its 180° rotatable rear handle and the hedge broom ensure convenient hedge cutting.

    Voltage: 18 V
    Cutting length: 50 cm
    Tooth pitch: 22 mm
    Performance per battery charge: max. 325 m*
    Rotatable rear handle: yes
    Two-step speed control: no
    Hedge broom: yes

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

    PHG 18-45 Battery

    The PHG 18-45 Battery pole hedge trimmer does away with the need for ladders. The adjustable cutting head makes it possible to cut the sides, top and bottom of a hedge conveniently from the ground – ideal for high, wide hedges.

    Voltage: 18 V
    Cutting length: 45 cm
    Tooth pitch: 18 mm
    Performance per battery charge: max. 250 m*
    Adjustable cutting head: yes, 115°
    Hedge broom: yes

    * Maximum performance with an 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

    36 V Kärcher Battery Power

    HGE 36-60 Battery Set

    For large hedges, choose the HGE 36-60 Battery with its powerful 36 V battery for convenient and cordless cutting tasks. Fitted with a 180° rotatable rear handle, a hedge broom and two-step speed control: the powerful HGE 36-60 Battery hedge trimmer.

    Voltage: 36 V
    Cutting length: 60 cm
    Tooth pitch: 26 mm
    Performance per battery charge: max. 600 m*
    Rotatable rear handle: yes
    Two-step speed control: yes
    Hedge broom: yes

    * Maximum performance with an 36 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery.

    Kärcher Battery Power battery platforms

    18 V Battery Power

    You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.

    The battery hedge trimmer is a product of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. There are many other products with which both Battery Power batteries can be combined.

    TO THE PRODUCTS
    Units of the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

    You can find all devices from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here.

    For those who need even more power for hedge and shrub care, the powerful battery hedge trimmer in the 36 V variant is a good choice. There are also numerous other Kärcher products with which the 36 V Battery Power can be combined.

    TO THE PRODUCTS