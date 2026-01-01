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    Poultry farming and protecting animals by cleaning coops | Kärcher

    CHICKEN FARMING: THE IMPORTANCE OF HYGIENE

    Cleaning and disinfection are an important part of poultry farming to protect poultry from diseases such as avian influenza. Therefore, it is important to clean the coop and all surrounding areas thoroughly and efficiently. Chicken hygiene is part of biosecurity and contributes to the well-being and health of the animals.

    Cleaning as part of chicken farming

    Comprehensive hygiene as part of chicken farming

    In commercial poultry farming, comprehensive hygiene is of great importance both for animal welfare and for the profitability of the farm. A crucial aspect of hygiene is cleaning. Here it is important to know and apply the most effective methods to each. In poultry farming, this includes sufficient frequency or occasion-related cleaning routines. A professional approach and efficient equipment are also important from a business management point of view.

    Chicken farming: disease protection

    In poultry farming, regularly cleaning the cop reduces the infection pressure from viruses, fungi, bacteria and parasites, and the immune system of the animals is not unnecessarily burdened. But cleaning and disinfection are not limited to the coop. The entrance to the coop, winter gardens, paved runs, access points and equipment must also be included in the cleaning routine. It is equally important to clean the premises around the house, because a clean yard reduces the general risk of infection in poultry farming enormously. If there is a lack of hygiene on the farm, contamination and dust will cause reduced performance and health problems.

    In addition, consistently inspecting and cleaning silos ensures avoids economic losses and animal health is not endangered by rodents, other pests or mould. Transport vehicles for animals are also an essential part of the chain. They should therefore be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent the transmission of pathogens.

    Chicken farming cleaning tasks

    Cleaning the chicken coop

    Cleaning the chicken coop

    Preventing avian flu through cleaning

    Preventing avian flu

    Cleaning silos

    Cleaning silos

    Cleaning livestock transporters

    Cleaning livestock transporters

    Cleaning agricultural machines and tools

    Agricultural machines and tools

    Cleaning farming warehouses

    Clean farming warehouses

    Cleaning a biogas plant

    Clean biogas plants

    Cleaning solar and photovoltaic panels

    Clean solar and photovoltaic panels

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