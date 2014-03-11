High-pressure cleaners
Why Kärcher makes a difference Whether gentle treatment or powerful cleaning – Kärcher high-pressure cleaners offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Where previously dirt dominated, now there is nothing but cleanliness. Kärcher adds value to your environment and gives back value: old becomes new, shabby becomes chic. Passionate engineering, the highest quality requirements and decades of experience in the development of innovative high-pressure cleaners make this possible.
Application areas for pressure washers
Pressure washers are the most effective way to clean outdoors and are extremely easy to use: connect the device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for wet blasting, pipe cleaning, terrace cleaning or gutter cleaning, the application possibilities are virtually unlimited. On top of that, the water pressure is always greatest in the immediate vicinity of the nozzle. This means that stubborn dirt is cleaned away more easily with lower nozzle clearance. The clearance is increased accordingly for light dirt and sensitive surfaces. Our practical examples show how you can achieve the best results with your pressure washer.
Pressure washers offer the right solution for every cleaning task!
Experience shows that common application areas in the home and garden are:
- bicycles
- garden machines and tools
- garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- fences and smaller garden paths or paving
- motorcycles and scooters
- small cars
- outside staircases and larger garden paths
- mid-range and estate cars
- garden walls and stone walls
- camper vans and off-road vehicles
- swimming pools and large patio areas
- all cleaning tasks on the house and facades
See below for some examples of possible applications:
Mossy paving
Since moss not only forms a thick layer on paved surfaces, but remains in the pores of the paving stones, the dirt blaster is used to remove moss. It produces a rotating jet, which combines the cleaning power of a concentrated jet with the area performance of a flat stream. Hold the high-pressure jet vertically to the paved surface and slowly clean from one edge of the moss-covered area to the other at a distance of around 20 to 30 cm.
Vehicles
Kärcher special accessories and cleaning agents ensure thorough and gentle vehicle care. To make your vehicle sparkle in just a few simple steps, and ensure that it stays that way, first remove coarse dirt with a high-pressure jet, then spray Kärcher insect remover onto the radiator grille, bumper and windscreen. Spray Kärcher rim cleaner onto the wheel rims. Cover the vehicle with the cleaning agent function or the special foam jet with Kärcher car shampoo and allow to work in. Finally, clean your vehicle with the power brush from top to bottom in order to make optimal use of the cleaning agent's power.
Terraces
Our T-Racer terrace cleaners ensure optimum cleaning results with a gentle action, even over large areas. The innovative combination of height-adjustable propellers and two high-pressure nozzles create a hovercraft effect which allows the T-Racer to hover above the ground. An integrated protective guard protects the propeller and high-pressure nozzles from damage from small stones. The device delivers a higher cleaning performance and uniform cleaning results. The casing prevents splashback, thereby protecting both you and the walls from spray.
Garden machines
Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and earth can be removed efficiently from plant and flower pots, spades, shovels, rakes, wheelbarrows, etc. in next to no time using a Kärcher pressure washer. The Vario Power and Multi Power Jet spray lances are particularly suited to this task. Working in the garden has never been easier!
Garden furniture
Easily tackle unsightly marks on garden furniture – as a result of air pollution or the previous winter – with the Kärcher garden cleaning set. The Kärcher wash brush and detergent are recommended for cleaning stubborn dirt.
Shutters
Before cleaning close the shutters. Set the spray lance to low pressure and apply the cleaning agent. Start at the lowest section of the shutters. Leave the cleaning agent to work in for a few minutes so that the dirt is loosened completely. Remove the dissolved dirt with the wash brush and finally rinse with the high-pressure jet.
Performance classes.
The performance class is the key differentiator for pressure washers and the main parameter in terms of the cleaning time required. The right device makes cleaning considerably easier. Different technical features, which are fine-tuned in line with the cleaning requirements, are linked to the different performance classes to make work even easier and more efficient.
The right performance class for all your needs
The cleaning performance of a pressure washer is determined by how the water pressure and water volume are used in combination. The better these two factors are aligned, the easier it is to remove stubborn dirt and the quicker large surface areas can be cleaned. Kärcher puts its devices into specific performance classes based on different cleaning requirements. The larger the surface area to be cleaned and/or the more stubborn the dirt, the higher the performance class recommended. To clean large surface areas such as façades, a K7 device with matching accessories is recommended. As well as offering better performance, higher unit classes also offer other practical functions. These include longer hose lengths for a considerably extended working radius and better hose quality to improve twist resistance and flexibility. This ensures short set-up times and considerably more comfort, especially in the case of frequent use.
Benefits
How does a pressure washer work?
Pressure in a normal household water supply is around 4 bar. Water supplied into the pressure washer via a garden hose, passes through a booster pump which generates water pressure of up to 160 bar. The water is ejected through a small high-pressure nozzle as a concentrated jet with a high cleaning effect.
Easy on the environment, and your pocket
K4 – K7 class pressure washers can also be operated with an alternative water source. The device simply draws the water from any available water reservoir (e.g. a water butt). This saves valuable drinking water and is environmentally friendly. A further advantage is that independence from the water mains affords greater flexibility and increases the working radius.
Why buy a Kärcher pressure washer?
Kärcher makes the difference
Kärcher invented the high-pressure washer – and continues to reinvent it again and again. In 1950 Kärcher developed the first European hot water high-pressure washer for professional cleaning. In 1984 Kärcher then launched the first portable pressure washer, the HD 555, for private households – a milestone in the history of cleaning.
As the inventor of high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher has unique specialist knowledge, the breadth and depth of which is unrivalled on the market. We use regular surveys to conscientiously determine what our customers want and need and any findings are incorporated directly into product development. This is how we ensure that each new development meets the needs of our customers.
Exceptionally powerful – 50% time saving
The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model make it possible to save upto 50% cleaning time. Compared with the competition, the Kärcher devices are distinguished by a greater cleaning performance and efficiency.
In short: cleaning takes place faster with time savings of up to 50% and thus also energy and water savings of up to 50% – remarkable advantages which have been scientifically confirmed by the renowned and independent Fraunhofer Institute.
Designed for maximum efficiency.
For over 60 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high-pressure cleaning and is constantly in the spotlight on account of its outstanding innovations. More than 1,300 patents and utility models are evidence of the company's inventive spirit and make Kärcher the world's leader. Our focus is always on the needs of our customers.
Particularly powerful
The rotating high-pressure jet combines the power of a narrow jet with the area performance of a flat stream. Thanks to their patented nozzle technology, Kärcher's dirt blasters outperform the competition and enable faster and more efficient cleaning thanks to maximum stripping performance.
Reliable brand quality
As the global market leader we offer the most reliable pressure washers on the market. For over 75 years, Kärcher has stood for quality and innovation that is "Made in Germany". We manufacture all of our devices in our own factories to the highest production standards. Before the products leave the factory, they are fully tested for their functionality and performance. That is why we can always guarantee to our customers that they are purchasing perfect products, which speak for themselves in terms of their performance capabilities and long service life.
Accessories and cleaning agents.
The whole package counts. With the right combination of device, accessories and cleaning agent, even the most stubborn dirt won't stand a chance. The right accessories increase the cleaning possibilities significantly and make the cleaning even more effective, efficient and comfortable.
Pressure washer accessories
Kärcher offers a wide range of accessories and cleaning agents. This allows us to solve every cleaning problem, no matter how specific. Our accessories can be connected effortlessly to any pressure washer with the simple bayonet system.
Standard accessories
When you buy a Kärcher pressure washer, the basic accessories – Vario Power spray lance, a dirt blaster, high-pressure gun, high-pressure hose and a water filter – are already included.
Accessory kits
Your device can be equipped with an additional car kit or home kit on request so that you can fulfil your individual cleaning needs for car and home in a targeted way. The car kit, for example, includes a wash brush, foam brush and car cleaning agent. The home kit includes surface cleaner as well as a special cleaning agent.
Special accessories
With Kärcher special accessories, available separately, you can increase the functionality of your pressure washer even further and solve all your cleaning needs. Surface cleaner, for example, enables quick, efficient and splash-free cleaning of all outside surfaces.
Pressure washer cleaning agents
The new generation of Kärcher cleaning agents is creating quite a stir with their 3-in-1 active principle. As well as perfect cleaning effect, these new multi-talented products provide gentle care and reliable protection, saving the operator lots of time and effort. By using renewable and natural resources, Kärcher is also placing an even stronger emphasis on sustainability. What's more, the smart bottle design is a winner too. Whether it is for connection (Plug 'n' Clean), for filling the detergent tank or as a container for suction via the detergent suction hose, the new detergents are universally suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our cleaning agent finder you will find the right cleaning agent for your Kärcher pressure washer.