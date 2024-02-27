Generators and waste water pump

Strong machines with great power No electricity? Lots of dirty water? Become completely independent. With our petrol-driven generators and waste water pump, you can solve your problems in a professional way. For an independent power supply and the operation of cold- and hot-water pressure washers on building sites, in municipalities, agriculture and forestry, in gardening and handicrafts, our petrol-driven PGG 3/1, 6/1 and 8/3 generators are the first choice. And our WWP 45 waste water pump will solve your problems if there are large quantities of water in construction pits, cellars, underground garages or cable shafts.