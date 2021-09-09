Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden

People around the world spend approximately 3 hours and 20 minutes cleaning each week – this is according to a study on global cleaning habits that was carried out on behalf of Kärcher. For a clean home, many a cleaning device or household remedy are called upon. Whether indoors or outdoors: Tips on how to use these correctly can help make your work quicker, and you have more time to enjoy the finer things in life.
 

Kärcher cleaning tips for a cleaner home

Tips for tackling dirt within your own four walls

Cleaning the kitchen, cleaning the bathroom, cleaning living spaces – it is not just when spring-cleaning that you have a lot to do at home. This is because lots of dirt arises over time within your own four walls: Stains on the floor, upholstery and carpets. Pollen, dust and fingerprints on the windows. Food and grease residues in the kitchen. Limescale and soap residue in the bathroom. However, with just a few tricks, the right cleaning devices, cleaning agents and household remedies, you can remove dirt quickly and your home will yet again be hygienically clean.

Kärcher tips for cleaning the bathroom
Kärcher tips for cleaning the kitchen
Kärcher tips for cleaning living spaces
Kärcher tips for cleaning windows
Kärcher tips for cleaning parquet and laminate
Kärcher tips for cleaning carpet
Kärcher tips for cleaning tiles
Kärcher tips for cleaning PVC and linoleum
Kärcher tips for cleaning upholstery carpet
INFORMATION

Kärcher Nigeria


E-Mail: info@ng.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Nigeria