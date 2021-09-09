Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden

Tips for tackling dirt within your own four walls

Cleaning the kitchen, cleaning the bathroom, cleaning living spaces – it is not just when spring-cleaning that you have a lot to do at home. This is because lots of dirt arises over time within your own four walls: Stains on the floor, upholstery and carpets. Pollen, dust and fingerprints on the windows. Food and grease residues in the kitchen. Limescale and soap residue in the bathroom. However, with just a few tricks, the right cleaning devices, cleaning agents and household remedies, you can remove dirt quickly and your home will yet again be hygienically clean.