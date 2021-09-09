Cleaning windows: Tips for a streak-free view

Cleaning windows with cleaning agents

If the window panes are very dirty, you should use detergents to clean them. In addition to commercially available glass cleaners, there are special window-cleaning concentrates, which can be mixed with water before use. These loosen even stubborn dirt such as grease, insects, skin oils and emissions. One additional advantage: They leave behind a protective film on the glass, meaning that the rain can run off better and it takes longer for the glass to become dirty again.

Tip 2: Use detergents sparingly

If too much cleaning agent is used in the solution, a greasy film can form on the window. You should therefore only ever use glass cleaner or household remedies sparingly and in the correct dosage – this prevents streaks and stripes.