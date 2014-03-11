Industry solutions

Service packages.

You work with professional cleaning machines? Then you have to be able to trust that your fleet of machines is fully ready for use at all times. That's why you need a partner who offers you more than just machines. Who gives you confidence that you can concentrate on your core business. We are your partner in the world of cleaning and machines. All the way from the analysis of needs and financing, through inspection and servicing, to the acquisition and sale of used machines. With a level of service that will inspire you. And with service packages for every need.