Visual Remote Support

In the event of a machinery problem, please contact us at any time via your preferred communication channel. If you get in touch with Kärcher by phone and want live video support, we will do this directly during the call. Alternatively, a service employee will get in touch with you immediately after you've made contact.

You can use our virtual live video support for free. To start the conversation, you need only a mobile device (smartphone, tablet), so that one of our service employees can send you a link via text or e-mail.

And off you go! Click on this and the live video transmission is started a few seconds later. Now you can describe your individual issue to us directly.

Accordingly, we will advise you and solve the problem together, so that your machine is ready for use again as quickly as possible.