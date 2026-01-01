For our company founder Alfred Kärcher it was important to exchange information and ideas with the users of his products. Since then this customer proximity has been a primary objective of our corporate philosophy. We want to be close to you, we want to get to know you and your opinions and experiences. And, of course, we also want to show you that we also implement our customer wishes, i.e. your wishes, in innovative products.

Together with the retail trade we regularly organise corresponding campaigns. We advise and inform you about all new products, functions and benefits of our machines and devices. And we listen to you carefully. Ask the questions that you always wanted to ask about machines, accessories and applications. We give you answers. And we look forward to hearing your suggestions and ideas.