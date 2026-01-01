The whole is greater than the sum of its single parts. Our machines are the best example of this. You experience time and again what constitutes a Kärcher when you use your machine: from the handling to the cleaning performance through to the reliability. And to make sure this continues, you should maintain the perfect interplay of all parts. With Kärcher original spare parts. Because a chain is always only as strong as its weakest link.

Just like you, we also assume that a Kärcher machine will have a long life. Accordingly, we plan to stock our original spare parts for a very long time. Much longer than required by law. This means that you have the reassurance that a required spare part is also available. Quickly and with no complications. Our efficient logistics solutions guarantee this: From our main warehouse in Germany with regional centres and infrastructure on all main continents, every spare part is with you in the shortest possible time.