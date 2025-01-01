Google Analytics

On our website, we use Google Analytics 4, a web analytics service provided by Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland (parent company: Google LLC, 1600 Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043, USA; "Google").

1. Purpose of Data Processing

Google Analytics 4 allows us to analyze the interactions of website visitors. As the website operator, we receive various usage data, such as page views, duration of visit, operating systems used, and the user's origin. This data is aggregated by Google and assigned to a respective user or their device. The main purpose is to evaluate the use of our website, compile reports on website activities, and optimize our services.

2. Data Protection through IP Anonymization

In Google Analytics 4, IP anonymization is enabled by default. Google Analytics 4 does not log or store individual IP addresses. The service uses IP addresses only briefly to derive general geographic location data (such as city and country) and then discards them immediately. At no time is your full IP address stored on a disk. According to Google, the IP address transmitted by your browser is not merged with other Google data.

3. Data Transfer to the USA

A transfer of data to Google LLC in the USA cannot be ruled out. From the perspective of European data protection law, the USA is a third country without an adequate level of data protection. For data transfers to the USA, Google relies on the Standard Contractual Clauses of the European Commission, which are intended to ensure an adequate level of data protection.

4. Legal Basis

The use of Google Analytics 4 is based on your consent pursuant to Art. 6(1)(a) GDPR. You grant this consent via our cookie consent banner.

5. Revocation of Your Consent

You can revoke your consent at any time with future effect by adjusting your preferences in our cookie settings. Furthermore, you can generally prevent the collection and processing of data by Google by downloading and installing the browser plugin available at the following link: https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout?hl=en.

Integration of media data through Cliplister

1. Description, purpose and scope of data processing

Our website uses interfaces to the services of Cliplister GmbH, Schauenburgerstrasse 116, 24114 Kiel, Germany (‘Cliplister’).

Cliplister is a professional enterprise cloud infrastructure from Germany for the organisation, processing and distribution of media data such as images, videos, audio, PDFs or 3D content. The content is stored on Cliplister and integrated into our website and can be played or accessed directly from our website.

If you access a corresponding website of our offering, we establish a connection to Cliplister via web interfaces in order to provide you with such content in the best possible way. Here, your IP address and device-specific information are transmitted to Cliplister for the purpose of optimal and legally secure presentation of the content, and recorded by Cliplister in an encrypted and anonymised form.

2. Legal basis for data processing

The use is based on our legitimate interests, i.e. interest in the secure and efficient provision of media data in accordance with Art. 6 (1) lit. f. GDPR.

3. Third-party information

For more information about advertising technology, see Cliplister's data protection provisions: https://cliplister.com/datenschutz/

Google Maps

1. Description, purpose and scope of data processing

Our website uses Google Maps to provide map services (including route planning, etc.). The provider is Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland. Google Maps is a service that enables map services such as route planning, viewing satellite images and other actions such as searching for bars, public buildings, sights, etc. For more information about Google Maps features, please visit: https://support.google.com/maps/

The data you transmit for the purpose of using these map services shall be stored on Google LLC servers in the US. Google Ireland Limited has entered into a contract with Google LLC in accordance with standard contractual clauses (https://privacy.google.com/businesses/gdprcontrollerterms/).

2. Legal basis for data processing

The use is based on our legitimate interests, i.e. interest in the user-friendly provision of a map service in accordance with Art. 6 (1) lit. f. GDPR.

3. Duration of storage, possibility of objection and removal

In principle, data are erased as soon as the purpose for which they were collected has been fulfilled. We do not store any user data in connection with Google Maps. Third-party providers may collect data in connection with the use of the plug-ins. You can obtain more detailed information regarding the duration of storage on the respective provider's website in their data protection section.

4. Third-party information

For more information about Google Maps, please see the Google Maps Privacy Policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=de

reCAPTCHA Google

1. Description, purpose and scope of data processing

Our website uses ‘Google reCAPTCHA’ (hereinafter referred to as ‘reCAPTCHA’) from Google. reCAPTCHA is used to check whether the data entered on our website (e.g. in a contact form) are entered by a human or by an automated program. To do this, reCAPTCHA analyses the behaviour of the website visitor based on various characteristics. This analysis begins automatically as soon as the website visitor enters the website. For analysis, reCAPTCHA evaluates various information (e.g. IP address, time spent on the website by the visitor or mouse movements made by the user). The data collected during the analysis are forwarded to Google.

2. Legal basis for data processing

Data processing is carried out on the basis of point Art. 6 (1) lit. f. GDPR. The website operator has a legitimate interest in protecting its websites from abusive automated spying and from spam.

3. Duration of storage, possibility of objection and removal

If you do not want any data to be transmitted to Google, you must completely log out of Google and erase all Google cookies before visiting our website or using the reCAPTCHA software. The data are, in principle, automatically transmitted to Google as soon as you visit our site. In order to erase these data again, you must contact Google Support at https://support.google.com/?hl=de&tid=231579508952.

4. Third-party information

For more information about Google reCAPTCHA and Google’s Privacy Policy, please visit the following links: https://www.google.com/intl/de/policies/privacy/ and https://www.google.com/recaptcha/intro/android.html.

Use of Algolia AI Search on our Website

We use the search technology Algolia AI Search on our website to provide you with a fast and precise search function and to improve your user experience. The provider of this service is Algolia, Inc., 301 Howard Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA (hereinafter "Algolia").

The use of Algolia is based on our legitimate interest in an appealing presentation and easy findability of the content we provide on the website in accordance with Art. 6 (1) (f) GDPR.

When you use the search function on our website, your search queries and information about the search results you click on are processed by Algolia. To protect your privacy, Algolia has implemented IP anonymization. Your IP address is shortened before it is stored and processed further. This procedure makes it impossible to directly identify you, while a rough geographical assignment (at the country level) is retained for statistical purposes.

In addition to the search queries and the anonymized IP address, Algolia may use an anonymous "user token" to associate search queries and click events with a session. This token allows us to analyze and optimize the search function, but it does not allow for any conclusions to be drawn about your identity.

Data processing may take place in the USA. The data transfer to the USA is based on the adequacy decision of the EU Commission on the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (DPF), to which Algolia has acceded.