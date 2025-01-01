Shop our best deals this month!

    Powerful Performance. Spotless Results.

    Falling leaves and debris are no match for our range of sweepers. From compact walk-behind models to powerful ride-ons, keep your outdoor areas clear, safe, and spotless - all autumn long.

    Explore Now

    Say Hello To KIRA

    Efficient, safe – and completely autonomous where required.

    Meet the robotic scrubber drier that works autonomously to clean large-scale areas - freeing up your team to focus on more complex tasks.

    Discover More

    First Class Cleaning Results - No Chemicals.

    The SGV 8/5 Classic combines steam cleaning and vacuuming in a single step, delivering outstanding value, powerful cleaning performance, and exceptional durability.

    Learn more

    Browse Our Bestsellers This Month

    Need Expert Advice?

    If you have a task, we have the solution.

    Get in touch to speak to our experts, book a free product demonstration or arrange a site survey.

    Make an Enquiry
    Image | Make An Enquiry