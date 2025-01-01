It doesn't matter whether you rent or purchase your Kärcher machine. The deciding question is what you really need. And also what makes economic sense. If you'll be operating a machine at full capacity on a permanent basis, it certainly makes sense to purchase it. On the other hand, renting equipment enables you to harness potential in the short term without tying up capital. Furthermore, you can always draw on a professional fleet and concentrate completely on your core business.
