    Kärcher Rental – Rental machines

    With rental machines, you're always using just the right machine that is optimal for the specific application. And only for just as long as it is actually needed. Renting directly from the manufacturer – the first choice for professionals.

    It doesn't matter whether you rent or purchase your Kärcher machine. The deciding question is what you really need. And also what makes economic sense. If you'll be operating a machine at full capacity on a permanent basis, it certainly makes sense to purchase it. On the other hand, renting equipment enables you to harness potential in the short term without tying up capital. Furthermore, you can always draw on a professional fleet and concentrate completely on your core business.

    Benefits of renting:

    The optimal solution if you have higher cleaning requirements in the short term or also have to carry out special cleaning tasks at short notice.A large selection of professional machines of all sizes and performance classes with compatible accessories.Machines that are configured to your seasonal and short-term requirements.Thorough briefing and application advice in order to ensure that you can exhaust the full potential of the machine.Full cost control.

    Kärcher Rental – Your benefits:

    State-of-the-art machine fleet.Machines incl. full service are always ready for use.You don't have to worry about maintenance and repairs.Flexible rental periods: you rent your machines for as long as you actually need them.Cost security thanks to attractive fixed rental payments.No investment costs.The machines you need are available at short notice.All machines are optimally serviced, cleaned and maintained according to Kärcher standard.

    Kärcher rental machines

    Kärcher Municipal Sweeping MIC 42

    Municipal equipment

    Kärcher BD 50 Hospitality lobby

    Scrubber driers

    Kärcher BR Escalator retail

    Staircase and escalator cleaners

    Kärcher KM 85 Hospitality parking area

    Sweepers and vacuum sweepers

    Kärcher HDS Trailer EasyForce

    HDS trailer

    Kärcher HD 18 cage industry

    UHP compact class

    Contact

    You can receive advice on Kärcher rental machines via our contact form or by telephone on XXXXXXX. Our experts from the Kärcher rental fleet are happy to help from Monday to Friday from xx to xx.