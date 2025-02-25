Carpet cleaners: clean carpets and upholstery deep into the fibres.
Carpets in public buildings, hotels and restaurants, offices and retail outlets are subjected to heavy wear and tear every day due to foot traffic. This is where our Kärcher carpet cleaners for deep cleaning have proven invaluable. They work with spray extraction and are also known as spray extraction cleaners, spray cleaners or Puzzi. During spray extraction, water is sprayed onto a floor covering under pressure, the dirt is dissolved and then immediately reabsorbed as dirty water. Thanks to the unrivalled vacuuming results and the low residual moisture of Kärcher carpet cleaners, carpeted areas can soon be walked on again. In combination with iCapsol technology, this process is also perfect for cleaning in between uses. Kärcher carpet cleaners are also ideal for deep cleaning upholstery and car seats. With the appropriate accessories, they can even be used for cleaning tiles.