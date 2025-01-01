Woodchips and dust generated during work in the finishing trade can quickly become hazardous to health if proper occupational safety measures are not taken. Even supposedly harmless dust can impair health or cause lasting damage if the dust particle concentration in the air is very high. Various precautions must be taken, such as wearing the right PPE (depending on your trade), to meet the UK Health and Safety at Work etc Act and to keep exposure as low as possible. The aim is to keep the working environment largely free of dust and improve air pollution in the construction industry. Many risk factors can be prevented by using the correct cleaning products. Sweepers and suitable vacuum cleaners help to pick up dirt directly on site.