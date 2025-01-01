Shop our best deals this month!

    Cleaning construction sites

    The construction industry gets affected by a huge range of dirt sources, from hazardous dust particles to coarser, stubborn dirt. Cleaning and occupational safety are more closely linked on a construction site than in many other workplaces. Risk factors can be prevented using the right cleaning products. Depending on the task, cleaning equipment that is robust and durable as well as safe and effective is needed for construction industry cleaning.

    Facade cleaning

    Facade cleaning

    Cleaning listed buildings

    Monument cleaning and restoration

    Cleaning in the construction industry

    On construction sites, safety and cleanliness are incredibly important. Clean machines and equipment are more efficient and easier to maintain. Additionally, a clean environment prevents accidents and work stoppages. Whether concrete, dust or soil, all that dirt requires a cleaning product that works, is safe, and reliable when cleaning on construction sites.

    Better efficiency through clean machines

    Construction machines are long-term investments and need to be maintained accordingly. Professional cleaning equipment can ensure that they’re always ready to use. This boosts their economic efficacy. Whether on-the-go on the construction site or on the company premise, regular intermediate cleaning as well as basic cleaning after their use helps with the longevity of machines. It also helps to carry out maintenance and necessary repairs more easily.

    Occupational safety through cleaning in the construction industry

    Cleaning a construction site is different in each case. Accordingly, every workplace and every task pose different hazards for workers such as slip and trip hazards as well as health risks from dust and chemicals. A hard hat alone can’t provide the right protection here! Powerful and reliable machines are essential to clean the construction machines or the construction sites to ensure workplace safety.

    From concrete repair to monument preservation

    Some cleaning tasks require particularly powerful or even particularly gentle solutions. High-pressure and ultra-high-pressure cleaning devices are used for cleaning shuttering, concrete repair, and for removing bitumen, rust, or paint. In the case of cleaning listed buildings, more gentle processes are required.

    Construction machinery cleaning

    Remove construction dust

    Removing asbestos

    After builders cleaning

    Cleaning scaffolding

    Cleaning formwork

    Occupational safety on construction sites

    Concrete repair

    Tool cleaning

    Self-sufficient cleaning

    Warehouse cleaning

    Office cleaning

    Cleaning restrooms and changing rooms

    Cleaning in the building trade

    The finishing trade encompasses a wide range of tasks, and as a result, the debris and residue that accumulate during its various processes are equally varied. A wide variety of cleaning concepts and solutions might therefore be required. Whether in the workshop or on a construction site, cleaning tools and the working environment consistently ensures the safety of workers and reduces the risk of health hazards and accidents. At the same time, clean tools that are ready for use increases productivity and the quality of work. The right cleaning devices also contribute to the longevity and value retention of the equipment used.

    Cleaning in the finishing trade: occupational safety in workshops and on the construction site

    Woodchips and dust generated during work in the finishing trade can quickly become hazardous to health if proper occupational safety measures are not taken. Even supposedly harmless dust can impair health or cause lasting damage if the dust particle concentration in the air is very high. Various precautions must be taken, such as wearing the right PPE (depending on your trade), to meet the UK Health and Safety at Work etc Act and to keep exposure as low as possible. The aim is to keep the working environment largely free of dust and improve air pollution in the construction industry. Many risk factors can be prevented by using the correct cleaning products. Sweepers and suitable vacuum cleaners help to pick up dirt directly on site.

    Cleaning the construction site: better efficiency through clean machines and tools

    During use, a lot of dirt will accumulate on tools and aids such as grinding machines or drills. This dirt means that tools often don’t work as they should. Regular cleaning is essential in the construction industry to ensure optimal working.

