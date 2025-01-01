Cleaning power tools and hand tools

To ensure that work tools remain in good condition and perform effectively, it's crucial to clean them regularly. Ideally, tools should be cleaned after each workday to prevent dirt and grime from drying and causing corrosion.

If you're dealing with dried-on mud or dirt, begin by tapping off any loose debris before washing the tool with a coarse brush, sponge, or rag in soapy water. Remember to dry the tool thoroughly to prevent rust from forming.

For work equipment that cannot be cleaned with water, use a suitable detergent or cleaning oil after removing any coarse encrustations. Apply the detergent or oil to a soft cloth and wipe the equipment thoroughly, paying attention to hard-to-reach areas.

If you notice any rust on steel or iron tools, use a steel brush, steel wool, or sandpaper to remove it. Then, apply tool oil to the surface to prevent future rusting.