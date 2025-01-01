Cleaning power tools and hand tools is essential for their function and safe use
Work equipment and tools are valuable investments that ensures smooth work processes on the construction site. To ensure that they function properly and that their quality and usability lasts, regular and thorough cleaning and sanitising equipment is necessary. Accumulated dirt can lead to serious damage, such as the following:
- Accumulation of solid materials such as metal and wood splinters, concrete residues and other sharp-edged residues can cause damage to the equipment’s surface and cause corrosion and rust.
- Fine construction dust can build up in ventilation slots of electrical and petrol-powered equipment. This can lead to a blockage which can cause the unit to overheat or even short circuit. Worst case scenario would be for the equipment to explode.
- Dirty drive chains wear out quicker, leading to impaired function. The result can even be a total failure of the unit.
- Fresh or dried construction mud on steps and ladders will corrode their surfaces in the long run. It’s also hard to firmly grab dirty tools and equipment, which increases the risk of accidents.
- Grease and oil deposits can impair the function of tools and equipment and contaminate the work being carried out. Furthermore, greasy, slippery tools are a safety risk.