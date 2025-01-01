Multifunctionality is ingrained in the DNA of our wet and dry vacuum cleaners. These strong multi-taskers get cleaning done everywhere from the garage to the workshop garage, or the garden. Whether it's during renovation work, cleaning the car, picking up broken glass, or sucking up spilled liquids, they’re always ready. It doesn’t matter whether the dirt is wet, dry, coarse or fine – these powerful devices even handle large volumes of water with ease.