Robot vacuums and mops

Before the robot starts cleaning, it rotates on its axis twice to calibrate itself. This process is run by default. If the robot nevertheless moves in an uncoordinated manner, please check the following:

The fall sensor is covered with dust or dirt, which triggers an error signal. Clean the fall sensor with a slightly damp cotton cloth.The wheel has something caught in it, causing the robot to move in circles. Remove the foreign object from the wheel.The collision sensor is defective. Touch and press the collision sensors on the front and sides of the robot to check if the plate can spring back automatically.

If the above methods do not resolve the issues, please contact our customer service.