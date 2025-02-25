Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Air Purifier

    Inside is the new outside. Whether relaxing, or sleeping: we spend a large part of our time indoors. Kärcher AF air purifiers reliably filter pollen, fine dust, viruses, household dust and odours - quietly delivering cleaner air.

    Why it’s smart to use an air purifier in your home.

    If you’ve ever wondered how important air is, simply try holding your breath for a few seconds. For us to feel good and be able to work, learn, or regenerate effectively, the air we breathe needs to be clean. Kärcher offers various air purifiers for different living situations and with the intelligent automatic mode, the device always adapts its performance to the current air quality.

    Effective air purification - for clean air.

    Kärcher air purifiers work with highly effective HEPA 13 filtration with natural activated carbon and an antibacterial coating. This filters 99.95% of all particles larger than 0.3 µm from the air in the room. Our air purifiers therefore help against unpleasant odours or mould spores and remove bacteria, aerosols, chemical vapours, fine dust, pollen, and allergens.

    Silent operation - for pleasant use.

    The AF air purifiers are equipped with high-quality, exceptionally quiet fans and motors as well as sound-optimised airflow. In short: You can focus on the important things in life, without any distracting noises.

    High air flow rate - for fast air purification.

    The powerful, highly efficient, yet quiet motors ensure high performance and rapid air exchange. You can breathe freely with peace of mind.

    Features

    Touch control with lock function

    The various power settings and automatic mode with child lock and tampering protection are controlled by touch.

    Timer function

    After the set time has elapsed, the device switches off automatically.

    Air quality and device status display

    All information on air quality and device status in µm/m³ are shown with coloured traffic lights for a quick overview. Complemented by a relative humidity and temperature display.

    Filter status

    The status indicates when the filter should be changed. Depending on air pollution and frequency of use, the filter can be used for up to 12 months and then easily replaced.

    Air ducts on both sides

    For a particularly efficient air flow and faster air purification.

    What are Kärcher air purifiers capable of?

    Our Kärcher air purifiers can filter a wide range of different pollutants from the air in all indoor spaces thanks to the HEPA 13 and antibacterial activated carbon filter:

    • Pathogens and aerosols
    • Chemical vapours
    • Fine dust
    • Allergens
    • Unpleasant odours
    • Mould spores

    Areas of application

    Living room and bedroom
    Dust collects rapidly, especially in rooms where you spend a lot of time. The compact AF air purifiers effectively filter fine dust, pollen, and bacteria out of the air without taking up too much space.

    Kitchen
    You know the problem — the smell of lunch is still lingering hours later. The AF range’s air filters put an end to this.

    Working area
    If you work from home in your own office, you need a pleasant working environment. The Kärcher air filter guarantees clean room air, which in turn increases concentration.

    Garage
    Your own DIY corner in the garage is a great thing — but that usually means dust and chemical vapours are likely. With AF air filters, DIYers can breathe easy again.

    Cellar and attic
    Cellars and attics are known for being dusty. If you want to hang up your laundry or store food here, you will be thankful for the effective filters incorporated into the Kärcher air purifiers.

    FAQs

    Accessories

    Regularly replacing the HEPA 13 filter guarantees consistently high performance and therefore good air quality.