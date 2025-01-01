Free Shipping Over €50
Kärcher's range of vacuum cleaners combine high cleaning standards with effortless maneuverability and flexibility.
The VC 7 Cordless yourMax makes vacuuming even more efficient and effortless. The innovative dust sensor provides automatic dust detection and power control. Intelligent power adjustment ensures efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. Vacuuming doesn't get any easier or more convenient than that!
The cordless vacuum cleaners stand out from the crowd with their maximum freedom of movement, high suction power and low weight. The powerful batteries take the hard work out of cleaning right into every last corner. In addition, the diverse range of accessories makes the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.
The power can be adjusted quickly and easily to suit the particular application. The handy locking button means you don’t need to keep the power button pressed down, whilst the boost mode is just the job for concentrated spot cleaning.
Motorised rollers and extreme manoeuvrability enable optimal dirt pick-up and effortless vacuuming under furniture.
The addition of the LED lighting on the floor nozzle of the VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless illuminates the dirt to ensure reliable dirt pick-up.
Clever mounting options for a range of accessories, making the cordless vacuum cleaners even more versatile.
The three-stage filter system, comprising cyclone, air inlet and HEPA hygiene filter* (VC 7 Cordless and VC 6 Cordless) ensure extra-clean exhaust air.
The filters are easy to clean and replace, extending the lifetime of the vacuum cleaner.
*EN 1822:1998.
Dirt is emptied easily and hygienically at the push of a button, so you don't have to touch it.
Using the wall bracket, the device can be stowed away quickly and easily and is ready for use whenever it's needed. The wall bracket of the VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 6 Cordless ourFamily also acts as a convenient charger at the same time.
Turn vacuuming into a great cleaning experience: The VC 7 Cordless yourMax is impressive with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive equipment, as well as being convenient to use. The innovative dust sensor detects the dirt, adjusts the suction power accordingly, ensuring efficient use of the battery run time of up to 60 minutes. The powerful 350-watt BLDC motor and the 25.2 V battery voltage take the hard work out of vacuuming. The boost function guarantees maximum suction power at the push of a button. Other benefits include the easy 1-click dust container emptying, the ergonomic design for cleaning even hard-to-reach areas, and the LED lights on the active floor nozzle, which make the dust more visible. Cleaning the filter couldn't be simpler thanks to the supplied tool and replacement filter. Thanks to the various nozzles, cleaning is a breeze in any location: the crevice nozzle eliminates dirt from nooks and crannies, the 2-in-1 nozzle is the perfect tool for cleaning furniture and upholstery, and the soft brush is suitable for cleaning even delicate surfaces. Other handy features include the battery status indicator and the wall bracket with charging function.
Cleaning really can be that simple: with the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy. The many smart features include single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, an ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and LED lights on the active floor nozzle that make the dust more visible and guarantee reliable dirt pick-up.
Other benefits include the impressive battery run time of 50 minutes, the quiet running volume, the separate filter cleaning tool and an easy-to-read battery status display that shows the battery status and relevant messages at all times.
Maximum freedom of movement meets maximum comfort: the VC 4 Cordless myHome vacuum cleaner with a run time of up to 30 minutes saves the user from having to drag around a large unit. Its many intelligent features make vacuuming a joy: single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, quiet running, an ergonomic design and an active floor nozzle to guarantee reliable dirt pick-up on hard floors and carpets.
Where does all this dust keep coming from? There's no one who hasn't asked themselves that very question while gazing around at their home. The house is freshly cleaned – and yet, after no time at all, a thin layer of dust settles on furniture, house plants, books and the floor. The fact is that dust constantly stirred up in living spaces and is spread across a large area. That can't be helped – but at least it can be quickly rectified. With the new cordless vacuum cleaner models, you can effortlessly eliminate unpleasant house dust on the go, with maximum manoeuvrability.
From dead skin cells and carpet fibres to pollen and pet hair, dust is a whole mix of differently sized particles, which mingle and combine with each other. Depending on the size and weight of the particles, the dust will either be carried into every corner by the circulating air or swirl around constantly without settling anywhere.We carry the majority of dirt into our homes on our shoes. It is therefore worthwhile having open mesh, coconut or textile mats or rubber sections to act as dirt traps, which trap the majority of dirt.
When you share your home with dogs, cats, guinea pigs, or rabbits, one big weekly clean just isn’t enough. Muddy paw prints, scattered food, and pet hair seem to appear everywhere. That’s why your cleaning device needs to be ready for regular use – and quick clean-ups in between. Our cordless vacuum cleaners are always on hand and ready to overcome any cleaning challenge, even in areas that are difficult to reach, helping you clean your home in a quick and flexible way to suit your needs.
If you have a pet, you'll be familiar with the problem: hair from your four-legged friend quickly spreads around the whole house – even when you've just finished sweeping and cleaning. Pet hairs are particularly stubborn in carpets and door mats. A conventional broom is no help here, since it doesn't reliably remove fine hairs. The solution? Kärcher cordless vacuum cleaners. The active floor nozzle is very effective at removing pet hairs from fabric floor coverings.
CAnd when it comes to cat litter, we’ve got you covered too. While cats like to bury their business, they also tend to scatter litter outside the box. That's a cleaning task that our vacuum cleaner can do in no time - the small granules can be vacuumed quickly and easily. Regular vacuuming is also recommended, as loose granules can scratch floors if stepped on.