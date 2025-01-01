Cleaning really can be that simple: with the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily vacuum cleaner, vacuuming becomes a real joy. The many smart features include single-click dust container emptying, a boost function, an ergonomic design for cleaning in hard-to-reach areas and LED lights on the active floor nozzle that make the dust more visible and guarantee reliable dirt pick-up.

Other benefits include the impressive battery run time of 50 minutes, the quiet running volume, the separate filter cleaning tool and an easy-to-read battery status display that shows the battery status and relevant messages at all times.