    Patio cleaner

    Thanks to its rotating roller brushes and integrated water distribution, the patio cleaner from Kärcher removes dirt carefully yet thoroughly from patios, no matter whether they are made from wood, WPC or smooth stone tiles.

    Your wingman for patio cleaning.

    Let's put an end to energy-sapping scrubbing: thanks to the patio cleaner, you'll never again have to manually clean wooden floors in outside areas. You can also clean remote sites in next to no time and without the need for a power connection: for the cordless patio cleaner, you do not need a separate power source, and you can enjoy maximum flexibility and freedom of movement. Rotating roller brushes and water clean evenly, removing even stubborn and ingrained dirt from the wood. The water volume can be adjusted easily, meaning you only use as much water as you actually need. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step. In combination with the compatible roller brushes, the patio cleaner also cleans dirt off stone tiles in outside areas optimally and effortlessly.

    Set the scene for summer, skip the Drama

    You no longer need a power outlet and extension cable to give your patio or balcony a thorough yet gentle clean. The new PCL 3-18 patio cleaner can clean up to 20 square metres of wood, WPC or stone tiles on one full battery charge. And you can choose for yourself how much water you use, helping you easily transform even the most neglected of patios.

    Thorough and even cleaning

    Innovative, reverse-rotating roller brushes ensure thorough and even cleaning of wooden patios.

    Kärcher Patio Cleaner
    2-in-1 function

    The two integrated water nozzles loosen and rinse away the dirt in one step.

    No need for a power supply

    The patio cleaner is available with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery for more flexible use without the need for a power supply, or as a corded device for cleaning larger areas.

    Kärcher Patio Cleaner
    Can be used on a variety of different outdoor surfaces

    Thanks to the option of tool-free changes, the wood brushes included in the scope of supply can be replaced with brushes for cleaning smooth stone tiles in no time at all.

    Suitable surfaces for application

    The PCL patio cleaner is suitable for use on decking and balcony floors made from wood and WPC. With the brushes for stone surfaces (available separately), you can also clean different stone surfaces, depending on the device.

    Application

    PCL 4 and PCL 3-18

    PCL 6

    Wood

    yes

    yes

    WPC (wood plastic composite)

    yes

    yes

    Smooth stone tiles

    yes

    yes

    Fine-pored stone tiles and slabs

    no

    yes

    Coarse stone slabs/interlocking paving stones

    no

    no

    Highlights

    Spring after spring: the patio is in desperate need of general cleaning. Sun, rain, snow and ice have left their traces, and organic growth, moss and other dirt are spoiling the surface. Luckily the broom, scrubber and bucket can stay just where they are: in the cupboard. Cleaning is now not only considerably faster, but also much more thorough and easy: with the patio cleaner from Kärcher.

    PCL Cleaner

    Ergonomic water regulation lever

    The water volume can be adjusted depending on the degree of contamination.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    For freedom of use, even without a power supply. Also available as a corded device for larger areas.

    Excellent operating comfort

    Ergonomic design for effortless and comfortable working.

    Integrated water distribution

    Perfect cleaning results thanks to the combination of rotating roller brushes and water. Dirt is loosened and washed away in a single step.

    Roller brushes for wooden surfaces

    Perfect cleaning results on wood or WPC.

    Patio cleaner FAQs

    Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

    The PCL 3-18 cordless weed remover is a product based on the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Discover the entire product range and see which other products are compatible with your 18 V Battery Power battery.

    18 V Battery Power

    Here you find all devices of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

    To the products

    Accessories for the patio cleaner

