Cleaning the bathroom: Dirt and limescale don't stand a chance

Quick and easy cleaning: Top tips for a clean bathroom
Whether you've got a functional wet room or a huge home spa, keeping your own bathroom clean is a top priority for many people. In addition to an overall visual impression, there are also hygienic reasons to clean the bathroom: Insufficient cleaning allows bacteria and fungi to breed easily and mould forms. High humidity levels and heat provide the ideal conditions for this, so regularly cleaning surfaces, wet rooms, toilets and tiles is important.