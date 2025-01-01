Tips for a clean kitchen
Nowadays, the kitchen is not just a functional space for cooking and eating – instead, it has become a place where family and friends meet. It's where you have your tea break, where you bake together, relax while cooking and find out what's going on from each other. The kitchen therefore sees a great deal of use: Cooking leaves behind flecks of fat and food residue, food leaves marks in the fridge, and limescale forms over time on sinks and taps, as well as in dishwashers and coffee machines. All of this dirt should be removed regularly to ensure the kitchen remains hygienic and clean.
An additional challenge is the variety of materials found in a kitchen: Modern facilities usually combine smooth and glossy surfaces such as stainless steel and glass with delicate natural materials like stone and wood. Cleaning should therefore be adapted to the type of surface as well as to the dirt. The same is true when using detergents.