Descaling taps

Removing limescale in good time
Encrusted limescale on polished chrome bathroom fittings is not just unsightly – the longer it is left there, the harder it is to remove. If the tap is calcified, the water also flows out of it more slowly and sprays in different directions. Even worse, lime deposits are a breeding ground for bacteria. If you drink water from a calcified tap, you are also drinking bacteria. You should therefore regularly clean the tap and remove the limescale as best you can before it forms a thick coating.