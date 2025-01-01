Free Shipping Over €50
Our Steam Cleaners make light work of grease, dirt, stains and even limescale, delivering deep cleaning results with no chemicals or scrubbing.
A simple and effective method to combat bacteria and enveloped viruses: steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and heated cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, and more besides.
Bedbugs tend to linger near the bed and nestle in crevices, cracks, gaps and behind skirting boards or headboards. The eggs there can be easily reached and killed with hot steam. It is important that the nozzle is guided slowly over the area at a distance of maximum five centimetres. The steam then has enough time to heat the surface and penetrate into the layers. Working from top to bottom: Curtains or blinds are steamed first, then the lower-lying objects such as bed frames or skirting boards. Only the surface of upholstered furniture and mattresses should be treated if required so that any residual moisture can also dry again fully. Treatment with the steam cleaner should be avoided on heat-sensitive materials.
The new garment steamer attachment offers a quick and effective solution for removing creases and wrinkles from clothing. Compatible with all Kärcher steam cleaners that can accommodate accessories.
Even removes stubborn dirt thanks to the innovative VapoHydro function (hot water activation). The multi-stage steam flow control also allows selection of the optimal setting for the respective surface and the degree of contamination.
Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.
With detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.
With 3-level steam flow control for different floor coverings and carpet gliders for refreshing carpets. The premium steam mop has a removable water tank´that can be refilled at any time for non-stop cleaning. Descaling technology removes the need for additional descaling.
Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED illuminated ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.
The perfect entry-level solution to the world of steam cleaning - with all the essential functions. The multi-functional accessories can be stored directly on the device.
The 2-level steam flow control can be used to clean both hard floors and sealed wooden floors. Fill the tank with tap water and 30 seconds later, it's ready to go. The descaling technology, incorporating the replaceable descaling cartridge, keeps maintenance simple by removing the need for additional descaling.
Quick to hand and perfect for occasional use. Thanks to the compact size, it can be stored directly at the place of use (e.g. kitchen, bathroom). Despite the handy size, the SC 1 also removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses*, as well as 99.99% of typical household bacteria.**
Small, narrow, lightweight and ready for action quickly. The entry-level steam mop heats up in just 30 seconds, and the fresh water tank can be removed at any time to be refilled. The device also features a descaling cartridge to ensure a long service life. Plus, parking and putting down the steam cleaner couldn't be easier: it simply remains upright on its own.
The floor can be a real stomping ground. Not only for crawling babies, playing children and pets, but unfortunately for bacteria, viruses and dirt too. Steam cleaners are the perfect solution to combat these. On hard surfaces such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, they reliably ensure hygiene and cleanliness without leaving behind chemical residues. The EasyFix floor nozzle slats make sure that the steam remains directly on the floor for a long time for maximum effect. The result: up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria are eliminated. This makes Kärcher steam cleaners considerably more hygienic than conventional mops.*** Thanks to the carpet glider, carpets can also be given a new lease of life with the steam cleaner.
Flexible joint
Flat floor nozzle EasyFix with flexible joint. Makes effective ergonomic cleaning possible with full ground contact at any height.
Efficient lamella technology
Optimum cleaning results on a wide range of hard floors in the home thanks to efficient lamella technology.
Foot strap
After cleaning, the floor cloth can be removed without dirt contact: Simply step on the foot strap and pull the floor nozzle upwards.
Universal cloth
Absorbent and durable universal cloth for the best cleaning results.
Hook-and-loop system
No contact needed with a comfortable hook-and-loop system. Simply attach the cloth to the floor nozzle by pressing on it.
Optional: Carpet glider
An optional accessory for the EasyFix floor nozzle is the practical carpet glider that allows you to simply push the floor nozzle into the carpet glider. This way, carpets can be refreshed comfortably (depending on the variant included in the accessories or available for purchase).
Whether it is fixtures and fittings, wall tiles, glass or plastic surfaces, the extraction hood, hob or sink: the steam cleaner leaves the kitchen hygienically clean – without huge physical effort and without chemical residues.
When cleaning hard floor coverings such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, the steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene - without any chemical residues.
Also when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fixtures and fittings, shower cubicles, crevices and joints or cracks, the steam cleaners do a perfect job and ensure absolute hygienic cleanliness.
The Kärcher SI 4 EasyFix Iron with high-quality steam pressure iron and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time for 100% of ironing results and offers immediate shelf-dry laundry.
The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.
* Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus).
** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
*** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.