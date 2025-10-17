Free Shipping Over €50
Revolutionary cleaning for your home. The 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean vacuum mops is designed for vacuuming, mopping and drying – on all floor types – even carpets.
These vacuum mops save you time and effort thanks to the 3-in-1 Xtra!Clean function. Mopping, vacuuming and drying: the innovative 3-in-1 technology ensures deep cleaning on all floor types, even carpets. Stubborn dirt and large amounts of liquid disappear in no time at all, while you get the job done in half the time, leaving you more time for the things that really matter.
Enjoy a truly clean and hygienic home: Kärcher vacuum mops feature the ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology, proven in laboratory tests to remove up to 99 percent of bacteria**; boasting up to 500 roller revolutions per minute, and a 2-tank system that ensures fresh water is always applied to the floor. No spreading dirt around – just sparkling clean, streak-free floors.
** Based on tests by an independent test laboratory.
Our FCV 4 vacuum mop does all the thinking for your: its smart dirt sensor automatically detects the degree of soiling and optimally adjusts both the suction power and the amount of water. This means you get perfect cleaning results every time – with no manual readjustment needed.
With the large 3.2-inch Vision!Clean display, you can keep an overview at all times as all the key information is available at a glance, including the remaining running time, cleaning mode and system status.
From delicate parquet flooring to tiles and carpets – our vacuum mops can handle any type of floor and also pick up large quantities of liquid with ease. Whether you’re tackling spilt coffee or dried-on stains, your floors will be spotlessly clean.
With up to 100 percent more suction power and 20 percent more water distribution than in Auto mode or Standard mode, the Advanced!Power mode effortlessly removes even the most stubborn, dried-on dirt. Thanks to this powerful technology, your floors are dry in next to no time so they can be walked on straight away.
With the smart Stair!Assist mode, cleaning stairs and hard-to-reach areas is child's play. Thanks to the optimised pre-settings and its smart auto start/stop function, the FCV 4 vacuum mop cleans effortlessly when held in any position – even at a 90° angle. For maximum flexibility and cleanliness where it is needed most.
Effective self-cleaning function with up to 550 roller revolutions per minute – for quick and convenient cleaning without coming into contact with dirt. At the same time, the practical storage of the device and accessories saves space while also conveniently charging the battery.
Effortless deep cleaning: for added convenience, the FCV 4 Pure!Roll roller is machine washable at 60 °C. This ensures lasting hygienic freshness while saving resources at the same time.
The multi-stage filter system of the Kärcher vacuum mop reliably protects the motor from moisture; its superior filtration effectively captures even the smallest particles in the air, thanks to its highly efficient flat pleated filter. This system ensures optimum air filtration and a healthy indoor climate, especially in Dry mode.
Thanks to the latest brushless motor technology, the FCV 4 vacuum mop benefits from a particularly long service life, greater energy efficiency and pleasantly quiet operation – perfect for everyday use.
Our vacuum mops are equipped with a battery with a run time of up to 45 minutes, for effortless cleaning even over large areas; for a long service life and less electrical waste, the battery can also be easily replaced when servicing is required.