Enjoy a truly clean and hygienic home: Kärcher vacuum mops feature the ultimate Hygienic!Spin technology, proven in laboratory tests to remove up to 99 percent of bacteria**; boasting up to 500 roller revolutions per minute, and a 2-tank system that ensures fresh water is always applied to the floor. No spreading dirt around – just sparkling clean, streak-free floors.

** Based on tests by an independent test laboratory.