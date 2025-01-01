Cleaning living spaces: Tips for tackling dust and dirt

Looking at dust close-up under a microscope will tell you that it's a whole mix of differently sized particles, which mingle and combine with each other. Everything is there, from dead skin cells to carpet fibres, pollen, pet hair and fine dust – quite the banquet for unwanted guests such as booklice, dust mites, bacteria and mould spores. Depending on the size and weight of the particles, the dust will either be carried into every corner by the circulating air or swirl around constantly without settling anywhere.
The composition of household dust varies depending on the room, location of the residential building, number of people living there and their lifestyle. We carry the majority of dirt into our homes on our shoes. It is therefore worthwhile having open mesh, coconut or textile mats or rubber sections to act as dirt traps. When positioned in front of entrances, they catch the majority of the dirt which would otherwise end up in the hallway or other living spaces. Soot, fungal spores and pollen are also carried into the house in the air.