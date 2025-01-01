Over time, with bathroom mirrors in particular, it is not only water-soluble substances that settle on the mirror. Hairspray and gel, cosmetics such as lipstick and mascara, or fingerprints can often not be removed with just water. A soft damp cloth with a squirt of washing-up liquid helps with this. Simply apply it to the mirror, smear it, and rinse with clean water.

As an alternative to the washing-up liquid, glass-cleaners or window cleaners are also suitable. Caution is required here: Since this detergent may attack and discolour the mirror film on the edge of the mirror, you should always take care to leave out the edges, where possible, or to thoroughly rub these dry after cleaning. However, the best option when cleaning mirrors omits detergent entirely.