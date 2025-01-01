Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher window cleaner bottle with label showing a person using a Kärcher window vac.

    Window Cleaning Concentrate

    Part number: 6.295-840.0

    Kärcher's new 500ml window cleaning concentrate gives streak-free results and decreases the likelihood of marks whilst delaying the resoiling of dirt so you don't have to clean as often.

