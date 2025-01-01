Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-840.0Kärcher's new 500ml window cleaning concentrate gives streak-free results and decreases the likelihood of marks whilst delaying the resoiling of dirt so you don't have to clean as often.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
65 x 65 x 210
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas
Window Cleaning Concentrate