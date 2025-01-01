The first pressure washers with app control

This is premium class! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first pressure washers with app control. Whatever you need to clean, the right cleaning tip shows the correct setting and sends it directly from your smartphone to the Kärcher product. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories, for optimal cleaning results.

The industry standard

Kärcher is high pressure cleaning. We are particularly proud of our Smart Control pressure washers. From the smart app connection and control, to the trigger gun and the 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance in the devices, our many years of experience go into developing these pressure washers.

The Smart Control range includes the K 5 and K 7 class devices.