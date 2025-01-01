Free Shipping Over €50
Whether you need gentle care or powerful cleaning – Kärcher pressure washers offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task.
When it comes to cleaning and maintenance, our pressure washers are always reliable. But that’s not all they offer. Each range has its own unique strengths, designed to support you with any cleaning task - whether it’s pressure-washing your patio, cleaning your garden furniture, or rinsing off your car.
These high-tech pressure washers can handle any job. They integrate the Home & Garden App, Bluetooth and clever equipment details, such as the Smart Control trigger gun, the 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance and the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose.
Gentle yet effective cleaning has never been easier thanks to the extreme power of these devices and the support from the Home & Garden app and efficient accessories, such as the Power Control trigger gun, the Vario Power spray lance or the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose.
If you value compact, portable solutions, you’ll find the perfect helper here. Minimal space requirements, easy to store and always quick to get to work. With clever, integrated hose storage.
This is premium class! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first pressure washers with app control. Whatever you need to clean, the right cleaning tip shows the correct setting and sends it directly from your smartphone to the Kärcher product. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories, for optimal cleaning results.
Kärcher is high pressure cleaning. We are particularly proud of our Smart Control pressure washers. From the smart app connection and control, to the trigger gun and the 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance in the devices, our many years of experience go into developing these pressure washers.
The Smart Control range includes the K 5 and K 7 class devices.
Smart Control trigger gun with multi-level pressure and detergent adjustment incl. Bluetooth connection to smartphones.
Switch easily between three spray types without having to exchange the spray lance using the 3-in-1 multi jet.
Thanks to smart hose guide through the device.
Protection against tipping over. Easy to lift and load.
Easy to transport and little space required for storage.
For making it easy to use Kärcher detergents.
Keeping things clean – quickly reel in the high-pressure hose using the hose reel.
Extra-flexible PremiumFlex hose for added convenience.
The Discover Area in the Home & Garden App gives practical tips and tricks for many cleaning situations, such as the optimal pressure level for the object to be cleaned, and sends the correct setting to the device.
The Smart Control devices have a Boost mode for extra power. Greater pressure is applied for 30 seconds, meaning that even more stubborn dirt is no longer a problem. Boost mode can be activated via the trigger gun or the app.
With clever equipment details such as the Smart Control trigger gun, the 3-in-1 multi jet spray lance and the Plug ’n’ Clean detergent system, you welcome any new cleaning challenge and face it calmly.
When cleaning, you need the right technology. And the devices in the Power Control range offer plenty of it. Full power, smart tips and strong accessories. Like the Power Control trigger gun, for example, which shows you the set pressure directly on the display and can easily change from pressure mode to detergent mode by turning the spray lance. Or the Home & Garden app that shows you which technology will make your pressure washer even gentler and more efficient.
The Power Control pressure washers offer an impressive package of features. A pull-out telescopic handle makes it easy and convenient to transport and store the devices. Depending on the model, the pressure washers have different solutions for adding detergent, including a tank or our Plug 'n' Clean system. On models K 3 and above, the set pressure can be read on the trigger gun. This makes gentle, effective cleaning easier than ever. Models K 4 and above come with an extra-flexible PremiumFlex high-pressure hose. The Power Control range includes the K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5 class devices.
Makes transport easy and can simply be pushed back in after use.
Integrated, time-saving system for quickly clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and trigger gun.
For safely storing accessories (on the rear of the unit).
Clever and simple: Once work is complete, the high-pressure hose is simply wound up directly into the hose reel on the device.
The integrated detergent tank makes it possible to easily use detergent.
The recess at the bottom serves as a second carrying handle.
Very easy to manoeuvre and transport thanks to the wheels.
Our Classic pressure washer is proof that you do not need to be big to achieve big things. Quite simply, these models do what they're supposed to do – clean incredibly well. To make sure they do just that, they are designed so cleverly and compactly that they can be transported to anywhere you might need them while being stored in a very space-saving manner – whether in the boot of the car or, after the work is done, on a shelf in the cellar. And they are also incredibly easy to use. In short, the perfect pressure washers for anyone who simply wants to clean with high pressure.
You get a clean patio or a sparkling car in no time, thanks to Kärcher's trademark power and precision. Our Classic pressure washers are easy to transport and store, and great at cleaning.
The Classic range includes the K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5 class devices.
Convenient and space-saving storage.
The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
The hose can be conveniently hung up on the front cover.
Suction hose for the use of detergents.
The device is easy to transport thanks to its large, smooth-running wheels and telescopic handle.
For quick and easy connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose.
Need a little more mobility? With the practical Kärcher low- and medium-pressure washers, you can remove the dirt on site instead of taking it home with you. With a battery and water tank or suction hose, our solutions are completely independent of water and power connections.
Whether hiking, cycling or walking the dog, being outdoors is simply fun. But sometimes things can get really muddy. With the Mobile Outdoor Cleaner you won't be caught out by dirt when out and about – and nature stays where it belongs.
What good is brawn without brain? None at all! That's why you can access the full expertise of Kärcher, all wrapped up in our Home & Garden app: cleaning tips, user advice, operating instructions and a quick overview of all the accessories compatible with your pressure washer. Devices in the Smart Control range can even be connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone in order to automatically adjust the pressure to suit the task in hand.
With the right combination of device, accessories, and detergents, even the most stubborn dirt doesn’t stand a chance. The right system accessories greatly expand the range of possible applications – making cleaning more effective, time-saving, and convenient.
Kärcher offers a wide range of accessories and detergents – making it easy to tackle all your cleaning challenges, no matter how specific. Thanks to the simple bayonet system, our accessories can be quickly and easily connected to any Kärcher pressure washer.
Kärcher's new-generation detergents feature an impressive and unique 3-in-1 mechanism of action. In addition to perfect cleaning power, the new all-rounder detergents also offer gentle care and reliable protection – saving users a lot of time and effort. In addition, Kärcher is focusing even more on sustainability through the use of renewable and natural raw materials. There's also the smart bottle concept. Whether for docking (Plug ’n’ Clean), filling the detergent tank or as a container for suction via a detergent suction hose, the new detergents are compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our detergent finder, you will find more detergents for your Kärcher pressure washer.
It might just be our biggest WOW ever: the ultra-efficient Kärcher eco!Booster. With a 50 percent higher cleaning performance, it brings back the WOW to delicate surfaces even more quickly and effortlessly than Kärcher standard flat jet. What is particularly amazing is that it offers 50 percent higher water and energy efficiency, saving valuable resources. For heavily ingrained dirt, you can remove the attachment in order to spot-clean individual areas.
Sustainability is deeply rooted in Kärcher’s values as a family-run company - because cleaning is ultimately about preserving value. That’s why we place great importance not only on outstanding cleaning performance, but also on the durability and repairability of our products, along with sustainable production and packaging. Kärcher is constantly striving to become even more sustainable.
Compared to a garden hose, Kärcher pressure washers not only use less water but are also robust, long-lasting and – thanks to their clever design and use of recycled materials – particularly resource-efficient. With Kärcher you can count on high-quality, repairable pressure washers that will remain dependable for years to come.
Restoring the WOW factor to your favourite items is much easier and faster with a Kärcher pressure washer than with a garden hose. Fact! What many do not know, however, is that a pressure washer uses up to 80 per cent* less drinking water. And when used with the optional suction hose, which draws water from a water butt or another alternative source, cleaning becomes even more resource-efficient.
* The pressure washer uses 80% less water per cleaning task, assuming that the flow volume of the pressure washer is 40% of a garden hose and that half the time is required. The values may vary depending on the application, device class and water flow rate of the hose.
Selected Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4, K 5 and K 7 are equipped with water-cooled asynchronous motors, which ensure powerful performance and a particularly long lifetime. The secret? Before the water is used for cleaning, it cools the motor, thus guaranteeing optimal efficiency. And, as we are firmly convinced of the quality of our pressure washers, we offer you the option of extending the warranty to 5 years – simply by registering your devices and accessory parts.*
* In participating distribution countries.
The new Power Control Flex and Smart Control Flex pressure washers not only clean powerfully and with the usual Kärcher quality but are also made from 20% recycled plastic materials.* In addition to the devices, selected components of our pressure washer spray lances** are also made from recycled plastic. The recycled material used is obtained from recycled airbag fabric and material left over from their production process.
* Device only, all plastic parts excluding accessories.
** Tubes (excluding nozzle, connection piece, etc.) made in Germany. Availability is subject to market supply fluctuations.
For over 70 years, Kärcher has been perfecting the art of high pressure cleaning and offering customers a next-level cleaning experience thanks to its continuous innovation. There is a multitude of reasons for using a Kärcher pressure washer – join us in the Home of WOW.
Outstanding performance achieves time, water and energy savings of up to 50%
Reliable brand quality, fully tested for proper functioning and performance
Pioneer and market leader in the cleaning industry
We support a circular economy and reduce pollutants along the entire value-added chain
The right device for every requirement, the right accessory for every application
Pressure washing is the most effective way to clean outdoors and is extremely easy: connect your device to the water supply and power outlet, turn on the tap, switch on the pressure washer, and let the cleaning fun begin! With matching special accessories, the devices are transformed into real all-rounders: whether for patio or decking, car cleaning, clearing the gutter or even cleaning the bins, the application possibilities are virtually endless. The pressure is always greatest the closer you are to the nozzle, therefore the distance of the nozzle to the surface you are cleaning should be adjusted accordingly to get the perfect cleaning result. The new Full Control trigger guns help to ensure you can easily find the right pressure setting for the surface you want to clean. Typical applications around the house and garden include:
We've chosen some practical examples to show you how to achieve the best results with your pressure washer. Our know-how section includes detailed tips and information on cleaning and maintaining outdoor areas.
Because moss sits not only in thick layers on the surface of the slab, but also in the pores of the stone slabs and paving stones, the dirt blaster is ideal for removing it. It generates a rotation jet in which the cleaning power of a concentrated point jet is combined with the area performance of a flat jet.
Windscreen, paintwork, wheel rims... Vehicles have several surfaces for which a pressure washer is ideally suited. Regular cleaning not only helps to keep the vehicle looking clean, but also to maintain its value.
Wooden patios offer a warm and cosy outside area for your home. Organic growth and weathering can spoil this effect. Using surface cleaners and the right detergents ensures that high-pressure washers keep wooden surfaces clean and durable over time.
Say goodbye to scrubbing! Dirt and weathering can be removed extremely quickly and efficiently from stone patio tiles using a Kärcher pressure washer. Our T-Racer and power scrubber surface cleaners are ideal for this application.
Tackle unsightly stains on garden furniture caused by pollution or from last winter with the appropriate pressure washer accessories. For heavy dirt, we recommend using the Kärcher wash brush together with Kärcher detergent.
With the right detergent and accessories, such as the telescopic spray lance, it's never been easier to clean glass surfaces. Remove everything from pollen to weather pollution, giving you a clear view in no time.