The eco!Booster represents real progress in high-pressure cleaning. It provides not only an enhanced performance, but also greater efficiency in terms of water, energy and time consumption. But what does a 50% increase in energy and water efficiency really mean with 50% higher cleaning performance? We did the calculations and using a few examples will show you the impact the eco!Booster has on your day-to-day life.In order to demonstrate the advantages of the eco!Booster, we examined an area to be cleaned totalling 380 m². What does that mean in concrete terms? Here are some examples*:

Water: with the eco!Booster you save valuable water with each application. In our example this is enough water to fill 24 bathtubs in order to take approximately 50 showers.

Energy: the eco!Booster not only saves water, but is also energy-efficient. The energy saved thanks to the eco!Booster is enough for 57 washing machine cycles.

Time: time is a precious commodity. Cleaning work is completed up to 50% faster with the eco!Booster. The time saved can be used for the finer things in life and is enough to watch roughly 12 episodes of your favourite show.

* Assumed filling quantity of bathtub: 150 l, 6-minute shower: 72 l. Assumed consumption per wash cycle: 0.34 kWh. Assumed episode length: 45 minutes. Based on the average energy and water consumption, as well as time saving of pressure washers of the Kärcher K 4 - K 7 range using a Kärcher standard flat jet nozzle compared to the eco!Booster.

Assumed area sizes as basis for the calculations in square metres: patio: 50 square metres, stone wall: 60 square metres, garden path: 35 square metres, entrance: 30 square metres, fence: 75 square metres, facade: 100 square metres, car/mobile home: 30 square metres