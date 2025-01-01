Have you heard? NEW Pressure Washers have landed! SHOP NOW

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner accessory with a long nozzle and textured grip, set against a white background.

    Eco!Booster 120

    Part number: 2.644-551.0

    Ideal for sensitive surfaces – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the Kärcher standard flat jet, saving water, energy and time. 