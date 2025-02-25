Shop our best deals this month!

    Whether 18 V, 36 V, Battery Power or Battery Power +: Here you find comprehensive information on the advantages, features and compatibility of the exchangeable battery systems from Kärcher.

    How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.

