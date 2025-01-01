Mini pack size, great cleaning performance: with the OC 4 low-pressure washer, dirt need no longer be dragged into the car or the house – the WOW factor can be restored to dirty objects right on the spot. Effective mobile cleaning with long battery run time (22 minutes) and large water tank (8 litres) for anyone who wants the flexibility to clean wherever they go or anyone who has no water connection available, but still wants the convenience of a pressure washer. The tank is leak-proof, making it suitable for transporting in the car. Clever design: when empty, the device base can be stored inside the tank to save space. It can also be combined with handy accessory sets tailored to those who love cycling, dog-walking and other outdoor pursuits.

