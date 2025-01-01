Free Shipping Over €50
Why should you carry dirt around when you can recreate the WOW effect in an instant? Mobile cleaning means lightweight, compact medium- and low-pressure devices that allow you to clean bikes, camping furniture, prams, buggies, hiking boots, dogs and lots more quickly and gently, without having to rely on power and water connections. In the middle of nowhere or simply a quick clean at home. Thanks to powerful lithium-ion batteries and a water tank or suction hose, everything can be cleaned again where it often makes most sense: on the spot.
Not without my Kärcher: no matter where you are, you never have to do without the power of Kärcher cleaning solutions. When out and about, the battery-powered OC 3 and OC 4 models with water tank deliver low pressure that is ideal for quickly cleaning shoes, prams, bicycles or even dogs. With our medium-pressure washers, the water required can be drawn either from a tap or via a suction hose from alternative sources such as a water barrel. One battery now delivers all the flexibility and power needed to restore the WOW factor almost anywhere. Mobile cleaning as it should be.
There's no power outlet or tap anywhere in sight, but the bikes or garden furniture need a quick once-over to give them their WOW back? With the OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set medium-pressure washers, it's easy.
With the powerful 18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery and a 12-litre water trolley, it has everything it needs to clean effectively with medium pressure. Thanks to the very clever hose connection, water can be taken from the tap at home or even drawn from alternative water sources, using the optionally available suction hose.
The battery-powered Mobile Outdoor Cleaner models deliver low pressure to gently clean shoes, pushchairs, bicycles and even dogs. Ideal for out and about, with a water tank and a whole host of accessories, such as the cone jet nozzle or suction hose. And, of course, a powerful lithium-ion battery.
Mini pack size, great cleaning performance: with the OC 4 low-pressure washer, dirt need no longer be dragged into the car or the house – the WOW factor can be restored to dirty objects right on the spot. Effective mobile cleaning with long battery run time (22 minutes) and large water tank (8 litres) for anyone who wants the flexibility to clean wherever they go or anyone who has no water connection available, but still wants the convenience of a pressure washer. The tank is leak-proof, making it suitable for transporting in the car. Clever design: when empty, the device base can be stored inside the tank to save space. It can also be combined with handy accessory sets tailored to those who love cycling, dog-walking and other outdoor pursuits.
Sometimes a little more pressure is needed – high pressure. From the compact device for occasional use to the powerful pressure washer with app support, which even takes the hard work out of cleaning large areas or large objects, we are guaranteed to have the ideal solution.
With our medium-pressure and low-pressure washers, items will look WOW again in no time, even when travelling and far away from power outlets. It's even easier with accessories that are designed for cleaning on the move, which can do the job even more effortlessly and efficiently.
The low-pressure and medium-pressure devices for on-the-go cleaning all form part of the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Discover the full range of different products and see what other devices can use the 18 V battery installed in the Kärcher low-pressure and medium-pressure devices.