    Window Vac

    Streak-free results, suitable for any smooth surfaces from mirrors and hobs, to tiles and tables!

    Bring back the WOW. On all smooth surfaces.

    Cordless window cleaners

    Streak-free cleanliness. Three times faster. Not only for windows.

    Save yourself time and effort with the Kärcher cordless window vac. The suction function of the window vac ensures extremely effective cleaning and gleaming windows – without streaks and residues. In addition, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher cordless window vac makes very hygienic window cleaning possible as there is no direct contact with the dirty water. The window cleaner is suitable for all smooth areas such as mirrors, hobs, doors, tiles and tables.

    Clean windows 3 times faster

    Three times faster

    Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.

    Clean windows streak-free

    No streaks

    Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.

    Clean windows without any dripping dirty water

    No drips

    The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.

    Original Kärcher cordless window cleaner

    The original

    Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the cordless window cleaner.

    Kärcher cordless window vac for all smooth surfaces

    A multifunctional all-rounder: Apart from windows, the cordless window vac from Kärcher cleans almost all smooth surfaces such as windscreens, mirrors, shower cabins, hobs, glass tables and worktops.

    Cleaning windows

    Cleaning windows

    Cleaning windows has never been easier. Use our cordless window vac for streak-free results in seconds.

    Cleaning shower cabins

    Cleaning shower cabins

    Suction shower cabins and tiled walls in showers and baths quickly and effortlessly.

    Vacuuming liquids

    Vacuuming liquids

    Use the Kärcher window vacs to vacuum small amounts of spilled liquids from surfaces.

    Absorbing condensation

    Absorbing condensation

    With the cordless window vacs from Kärcher you quickly absorb excess moisture from glass panes.

    Simple pre-cleaning

    Preparation is key: For an optimal cleaning result the glass pane or surface must be pre-cleaned and wetted. Only then is the WV window vac used and the dirty water can be suctioned. There are 2 options available for optimal pre-cleaning: the Standard spray bottle and the Extra spray bottle.

    Sprühflasche WV 2

    Standard spray bottle

    With microfibre wiping cloth. Makes wiping any smooth surface easier.

    WV 5 spray bottle

    Extra spray bottle

    With microfibre wiping cloth and adjustable wiper to vary the amount of water used – ideal for lattice windows too.

    Streak-free cleaning results in 3 easy steps with our spray bottle and cordless window vac

    Spray spray bottle onto glass pane.

    1. Spray it

    First, spray cleaning agent onto the glass pane.

    Clean glass pane with the spray bottle attachment.

    2. Clean

    Then wipe the window.

    Suction glass pane using Kärcher window vac.

    3. Suction

    Then suction the dirty water. Done.

    Compatible accessories

    The range of accessories is the perfect add-on and ensures even more comfortable, customised window cleaning thanks to sophisticated product ideas.

