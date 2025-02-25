Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Streak-free results, suitable for any smooth surfaces from mirrors and hobs, to tiles and tables!
Save yourself time and effort with the Kärcher cordless window vac. The suction function of the window vac ensures extremely effective cleaning and gleaming windows – without streaks and residues. In addition, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher cordless window vac makes very hygienic window cleaning possible as there is no direct contact with the dirty water. The window cleaner is suitable for all smooth areas such as mirrors, hobs, doors, tiles and tables.
Cleaning windows is three times faster with a Kärcher window vac than by hand.
Streak-free cleanliness thanks to high-quality squeegee and innovative suction function.
The window vacs vacuum the water from the glass pane quickly and reliably – without any dripping dirty water.
Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the cordless window cleaner.
A multifunctional all-rounder: Apart from windows, the cordless window vac from Kärcher cleans almost all smooth surfaces such as windscreens, mirrors, shower cabins, hobs, glass tables and worktops.
Cleaning windows has never been easier. Use our cordless window vac for streak-free results in seconds.
Suction shower cabins and tiled walls in showers and baths quickly and effortlessly.
Use the Kärcher window vacs to vacuum small amounts of spilled liquids from surfaces.
With the cordless window vacs from Kärcher you quickly absorb excess moisture from glass panes.
Preparation is key: For an optimal cleaning result the glass pane or surface must be pre-cleaned and wetted. Only then is the WV window vac used and the dirty water can be suctioned. There are 2 options available for optimal pre-cleaning: the Standard spray bottle and the Extra spray bottle.
With microfibre wiping cloth. Makes wiping any smooth surface easier.
With microfibre wiping cloth and adjustable wiper to vary the amount of water used – ideal for lattice windows too.
First, spray cleaning agent onto the glass pane.
Then wipe the window.
Then suction the dirty water. Done.
The range of accessories is the perfect add-on and ensures even more comfortable, customised window cleaning thanks to sophisticated product ideas.