Our push sweepers provide the answer to proud gardeners who are keen to see outstanding results on all hard surfaces, from paths and driveways to patios and decking.
Effortless sweeping, entirely without the need for force or exertion.
The convenient step surface makes it possible to set up the sweeper without having to bend over.
The push handles of the sweepers are height-adjustable and can be completely folded down if necessary.
Outstanding cleaning performance: Thanks to the powerful roller brush, the side brushes and the large sweeping width, the sweepers effortlessly sweep areas of up to 3000 m² in just one hour.
Cleanliness down to the last detail: The long bristles on the side brushes of our manual sweepers ensure thorough cleaning, even on edges.
Easy removal: The waste containers in Kärcher sweepers can be removed very easily for emptying – grab, lift, done! No contact with the dirt.
Stand-alone: The waste containers can be removed easily and are designed so that they can stand on their own.
Simple and compact: All Kärcher sweepers can be stowed in a space-saving manner with little effort.
Sorry, dear physiotherapists, yoga teachers and manufacturers of heat plasters. Now sweeping will no longer cause back problems, and will even be fun. With our sweepers, cleaning the yard and pavement is made effortless. It is not only easier, but also five times faster than with a broom.
Tool-free attachment of the side brushes so that the sweeper is set up and ready to use in an instant.
Individually adjustable contact pressure for different types of dirt.
The sweeper can be completely folded down without you having to bend over – for space-saving storage.
Individual height adjustment makes sweeping gentle on your back.
The side brushes with brush configuration that is made up of standard bristles and bristles that are three times harder are ideal for loosening and sweeping up wet waste. We recommend that you use this, for example, to sweep up leaves that have become wet from the rain and are stuck to the ground. Side brushes are available for both the S 4 and S 4 Twin sweepers, while a larger pair is compatible with the S 6 and S 6 Twin.