Online shop information

Goods ordered from Kärcher IE are delivered directly from our warehouse to the delivery address specified by the customer.

Deliveries are subject to a charge of €4.99 or delivery is free for orders over €50.00. The delivery charges are shown before orders are submitted.

We may, occasionally, choose to send your items in more than one delivery. In such cases, you may be invoiced multiple times but you will only be charged once for delivery and this charge will appear in the first invoice for the order.

All prices shown include VAT.