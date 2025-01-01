Our January Sale is LIVE! Save up to 33%...

    Carpet and Spot Cleaners

    Hygienic deep-cleaning for carpets, upholstery, mattresses, sofas and car seats: Our Carpet and Spot Cleaners use pressure to spray cleaning solution deep into fibres and vacuum it up again together with the loosened dirt.

    PERFECT FOR FAMILIES AND PET LOVERS

    You no longer have to worry about spilt drinks or muddy paws. The excellent cleaning performance of our spray extraction cleaners ensures all textile surfaces are clean again quickly and all stains are removed. The intensive fibre-deep cleaning leaves your upholstery and carpets looking like new again. They are ideal for families, allergy sufferers and households with pets. Our spray extraction cleaners are specially designed to tackle stubborn dirt, allowing you to feel completely at ease in your home.

    Kärcher spray extraction cleaners for families and pet owner
    Remove stubborn dirt with Kärcher spray extraction cleaners

    YOUR NEW CLEAN

    The special problem-solver: With our spray extraction cleaners, you can remove even the most stubborn dirt, on almost all textile surfaces. From car seats and carpets, doormats to garden furniture, upholstery or fabric covers – Kärcher's spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of applications indoors and out. Grease, dirt and odours? They no longer have a chance!

    DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE

    Convincing fibre-deep cleaning: our spray extraction cleaners deliver clean results everywhere. They also allow you to remove embedded dirt in an instant. For powerful yet energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning. Allergy sufferers in particular can breathe a sigh of relief. Our spray extraction cleaners also impress with a long lifetime, high quality and robustness.

    Deep fibre cleaning Kärcher spray extraction cleaner
    Kärcher spray extraction cleaner for every challenge

    FOR EVERY CHALLENGE

    Expand your cleaning options with our diverse range of accessories. We offer a broad selection from the spray extraction crevice nozzle for hard-to-reach areas to the spray extraction upholstery nozzle for upholstered furniture and the spray extraction floor nozzle for carpets and large textile areas. The support handle also facilitates use during floor cleaning. In addition, discover our comprehensive accessories for vacuuming floors, textile surfaces and crevices. All accessory parts are compatible with our wet and dry vacuum cleaner accessories.

    FAST AND DRIP-FREE SHOE CLEANING

    The Shoe!cleaner is the perfect accessory for the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners for the thorough and convenient cleaning of sports footwear and casual shoes. Shoes are cleaned quickly, ergonomically and reliably. A simple change from the round brush to the crevice brush enables complete shoe cleaning from the sole to the top. Thanks to the innovative self-cleaning function, the Shoe!Cleaner is always clean and ready for use.

    Shoe cleaning with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner
    ECARF Certification Logo

    THE CERTIFIED SOLUTION FOR ALLERGY SUFFERERS

    Experience a new level of cleanliness with our spray extraction cleaners, which have been officially certified as allergy-friendly by the renowned European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation (ECARF) in Berlin.

    The ECARF seal has been the internationally recognized and trusted seal of approval for products that demonstrably improve the lives of allergy sufferers since 2006. This certification is your proof that our spray extraction cleaner not only clean, but also actively contribute to a healthier indoor climate. It has been scientifically proven that they:

    • Actively remove allergens from carpets, upholstery and the air.
    • Safely trap triggers such as pollen and dust, thus providing lasting relief from hay fever and asthma symptoms.
    • Give yourself and your family a hygienic home and an improved quality of life.

    Valid for SE 3-18 Compact, SE 3 Compact (Floor) and SE 4 (exclusively in spray extraction application).

    Battery spray extraction cleaner

    Cleanliness with the WOW factor: in the SE 3-18 Compact cordless spray extraction cleaner, proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. The result: Efficient, convenient and fibre-deep cleaning in just one step. This means that you can remove dirt from your car seats, garden furniture or upholstery any time and anywhere – even in hard-to-reach places. The device cleans as powerfully as our spray extraction cleaners with power cord and is super flexible.

    Practical handle

    For quick and comfortable transport to the place of use.

    System Cleaning Function

    For easy, hygienic cleaning of hose and device after each use.

    Accessories and hose storage

    Everything is compactly stowed in or on the device and therefore ready for use at any time.

    Storage area

    Small parts and accessory parts are always within reach here.

    Proven spray extraction technology

    Simply switch on and get started – for fibre-deep cleaning of textile surfaces without compromise.

    Cleaning accessories

    Ideal for interior car cleaning: Upholstery and crevice nozzle with spray and vacuum function and suction hose with hinge for more freedom of movement.

    18 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery

    Can be used anywhere and compatible with the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform.

    Two-tank system

    Separate fresh and dirty water tanks for easy filling and convenient emptying without contact with dirt.

    2-in-1 hose

    Long, flexible suction hose with internal spray hose for convenient cleaning even in narrow and hard-to-reach places in the vehicle.

    Accessories

    With the comprehensive range of accessories, our spray extraction cleaners are versatile and, with the right detergent, ensure the best cleaning results. The accessories can be quickly attached and removed with just one click.