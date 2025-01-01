Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.645-387.0Ideal for delicate surfaces, very efficient – the eco!Booster delivers a 50% higher cleaning performance than the flat jet, saving water, energy and time.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
615 x 108 x 51
For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.
* Based on 50 % more surface area that can be cleaned with the same amount of energy and water compared to the flat jet.
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas
eco!Booster Jet 130 (K 4)