Cleaning parquet and laminate

Stains on wooden floors can be divided into two categories: Stains on the surface and stains that have already permeated the wood.
As soon as liquids such as red wine or juice have been spilled on the floor covering, they should be absorbed using an absorbent cloth. Surface stains, such as food residue or scoring from shoe soles can usually be removed very easily using a slightly damp microfibre cloth.
For stubborn stains, the affected area can be treated with a universal cleaner. Alternatively, in addition to universal cleaners, household remedies such as water with washing-up liquid, a neutral soap or a little fabric softener, a dirt eraser or some methylated spirit to remove dyes, for example. Dirty areas should always be wiped in the direction of the wood structure and be wiped afterwards with water.
Stains that have permeated the wood are difficult to remove because the wax, oil or varnish often has to be removed first in order to reach the stain. In this case, often, the only remedy is to have the floor cleaned by a specialist company.