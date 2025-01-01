Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher oiled/waxed wood floor cleaner bottle with label showing a woman cleaning a wooden floor in a living room.

    Oiled/Waxed Wooden Flooring Detergent RM535

    Part number: 6.295-942.0

    Wood flooring detergent cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors, whilst leaving a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Whith a pleasant beeswax scent.

