Oiled/Waxed Wooden Flooring Detergent RM535

Part number: 6.295-942.0Wood flooring detergent cleans, cares for and protects oiled and waxed wooden floors, whilst leaving a streak-free, silk-matt gloss with no need for wiping afterwards. Whith a pleasant beeswax scent.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
65 x 655 x 210
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
